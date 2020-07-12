Sunday

Jul 12, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Noble County

911/Sheriff

Wednesday, July 8

7:43 a.m., abandoned vehicle, Rayner Road.

6:20 a.m., ill person, Tower Road; United Ambulance.

Tuesday, July 7

11:53 p.m., domestic dispute, AEP Recreation Lane; Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

7:32 p.m., vandalism damage at a church, Bateshill Road.

5:52 p.m., ill diabetic, Cumberland Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.

5:31 p.m., traffic stop, Marietta Road.

4:52 p.m., road hazard, Interstate 77; State Highway Patrol.

3:38 p.m., disabled vehicle, I-77; highway patrol.

2:08 p.m., investigation, Marietta Road.

1:36 p.m., medical transport; United and deputy.

12:50 p.m., investigation, Nicholson Road.

11:52 a.m., domestic dispute, Lew Martin Road.

10:50 a.m., suspicious person, Lakeview Drive, Caldwell.

10:07 a.m., injured person, Main Street, Caldwell; United and deputies.

8:14 a.m., traffic stop, East Street, Caldwell.

Monday, July 6

8:52 p.m., possible stroke, Belford Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.

7:38 p.m., injured person, North Street, Caldwell; United and deputy.

6:56 p.m., domestic dispute, S. Olive Circle, Caldwell.

5:04 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, Outpost Road; United, Belle Valley FD and deputy.

1:04 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, Halley’s Ridge Road.

12:28 p.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.

10:43 a.m., investigation, Sarahsville Road.

10:36 a.m., safety check/emergency notification, Pipa Road.

10:04 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.

9:38 a.m., vehicle parked on a sidewalk, Fairground Street, Caldwell.

9:14 a.m., deceased person, Frazier Street, Caldwell; United and deputies.

7:33 a.m., suspicious vehicle, St. Johns Road.

5:57 a.m., breaking and entering, Rado Ridge Road.

Sunday, July 5

11:56 p.m., fireworks complaint, Dexter City.

11:51 p.m., mutual aid with other agencies, Harron’s Ridge Road.

11:36 p.m., disabled vehicle, Woodsfield Road.

10:06 p.m., disorderly conduct-intoxicated, Fairground Road.

9:59 p.m., unresponsive person, Marietta Road; United, Belle Valley FD and deputies.

8:16 p.m., possible impaired driver, I-77; highway patrol.

7:37 p.m., fire call, Skyline Drive, Seneca Lake; Senecaville FD.

7:27 p.m., road hazard, Interstate 77.

7:17 p.m., alarm activation, Cumberland Street, Caldwell.

3:17 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, Rich Valley Road.

2:29 p.m., disabled vehicle, Marietta Road.

2:07 p.m., animal complaint, Olive Street, Caldwell.

1:19 p.m., seizure victim, W. Cross Street; United, Summerfield FD and deputy.

1:18 p.m., parking complaint, St. Johns/Yoker Valley roads.

10:56 a.m., ill person, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.

10:44 a.m., parking complaint, Cumberland Street, Caldwell.

10:11 p.m., keep the peace, Marietta Road.

8:29 a.m., ill person, Harriettsville Road; United Ambulance.

7:59 a.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.

6:37 a.m., ill person, Mechanic Street, Macksburg; United Ambulance.

4:03 a.m., assisted other agency, Bean Ridge Road.

3:51 a.m., alarm activation, Glenwood Road.

2:55 a.m., traffic stop, Cornstalk Road.

1:28 a.m., auto accident, Opossum Run/Seneca Lake roads; United and deputies.

12:30 a.m., disabled vehicle, Belle Valley Road.

12:27 a.m., fireworks complaint, North Street, Caldwell.

Saturday, July 4

11:54 p.m., domestic violence, Parry Hollow Road; United and deputies.

11:38 p.m., fireworks complaint, Belle Valley Road.

8:57 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, Britton Road.

8:30 p.m., assisted other agency, Route 313; United Ambulance.

8:29 p.m., auto accident, Frostyville Road. No injuries reported.

7:47 p.m., unruly juvenile, Wolf Run Drive.

6:58 p.m., alarm activation, Glenwood Road.

5:40 p.m., medical transport; United Ambulance.

4:51 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, Mud Run Road.

3:35 p.m., heat exposure, Chapel Drive, Caldwell; United, Belle Valley FD and deputy.

1:27 p.m., auto accident, Coyle/Hoot Owl roads; United and deputy.

9:03 a.m., difficulty breathing, S. Main Street; United and Belle Valley FD.

8:24 a.m., theft complaint, Cumberland Street, Caldwell.

12:50 a.m., chest pains, Sunset Road.

12:34 a.m., drug abuse, Woodsfield Road.

12:09 a.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.

12:04 a.m., disabled vehicle, Interstate 77.

Friday, July 3

11:55 p.m., assisted other agency, I-77; highway patrol.

9:34 p.m., suspicious activity, Main Street, Dexter City.

9:25 p.m., fire call, Wolf Run Road; Belle Valley FD and deputy.

9:23 p.m., injured person, Lashley Road; Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office.

8:40 p.m., investigation, Main Street, Caldwell.

8:18 p.m., suspicious activity, Main Street, Sarahsville.

8:16 p.m., investigation, East Union Lane, Sarahsville.

5:17 p.m., auto accident, Halley’s Ridge/Zep roads; United, Belle Valley FD and deputies.

4:49 p.m., assisted other agency, Cemetery Hill Road.

4:31 p.m., road hazard, I-77; highway patrol.

4:05 p.m., auto accident, Interstate 77; United and deputies.

12:14 p.m., neighbor dispute, Brown Road.

11:52 a.m., chest pains, Zep East Road; United Ambulance.

11:32 a.m., ill person, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.

11:27 a.m., disabled vehicle, Marietta Road.

10:08 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.

9:55 a.m., ill person, Sarahsville Road; United Ambulance.

7:52 a.m., 911 hang-up call, OR&W Tunnel Hill Road.

5:44 a.m., animal complaint, Wolf Run Road.

3:38 a.m., animal complaint, Marietta Road.

1:57 a.m., traffic stop, Caldwell.

1:26 a.m., suspicious vehicle, T-Ridge Road.

12:07 a.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.

Thursday, July 2

9:29 p.m., drug investigation at an apartment complex, Fairground Road.

8:49 p.m., anaphylactic reaction, Marietta Road; United Ambulance.

8:49 p.m., traffic stop, Marietta Road.

7:58 p.m., injured person, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.

7:53 p.m., fire call (smoke or odor), Summit Avenue, Caldwell.

6:54 p.m., auto accident, Marietta/Perry’s Den roads; United, Belle Valley FD and deputies.

6:38 p.m., theft complaint, Petry Road.

6:26 p.m., suspicious vehicle, Olive Street, Caldwell.

6:10 p.m., suspicious activity, Valley Road.

6:06 p.m., reckless driver, I-77; highway patrol.

5:44 p.m., ill person, Jefferson Drive, Caldwell; United Ambulance.

3:43 p.m., ill person, Lashley Road; United Ambulance.

3:13 p.m., auto accident, East Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.

2:30 p.m., alarm activation, Zep West Road.

1:13 p.m., investigation, Gibson Street, Caldwell.

1:10 p.m., investigation, Spruce Street, Caldwell.

12:44 p.m., investigation at a county agency, Marietta Road.

11:46 a.m., medical transport; United Ambulance.

11:21 a.m., suspicious person, Marietta Road.

9:42 a.m., bank escort, North Street, Caldwell.

9:35 a.m., investigation, Brown Street, Belle Valley.

8:51 a.m., fire alarm, West Hills Lane.

8:47 a.m., injured person, W. Main Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.

4:32 a.m., abandoned vehicle, Seneca Lake Road.

3:36 a.m., alarm activation, Kennonsburg Road.

2:37 a.m., ill person, Wolf Run Drive; United, Belle Valley FD and deputy.

2:32 a.m., breaking and entering, East Union Lane, Sarahsville.

Wednesday, July 1

9:31 p.m., traffic stop, Fairground Road.

9:28 p.m., disabled vehicle, I-77; highway patrol.

8:55 p.m., reckless driver, Marietta Road.

8:19 p.m., suspicious activity at the prison, McConnelsville Road.

7:28 p.m., breaking and entering, Dillon Road.

7:09 p.m., ill person, Cross Street, Sarahsville; United and Belle Valley FD.

2:18 p.m., medical transport; United Ambulance.

2:11 p.m., suspicious activity, Jefferson Street, Dexter City.

1:49 p.m., difficulty breathing, Lakeview Drive, Caldwell; United Ambulance.

1:42 p.m., suspicious activity, Marietta Road.

1:14 p.m., suspicious person at a store, Monroe Street, Sarahsville.

12:42 p.m., reckless driver, Johnny Woods River Road.

11:31 a.m., endangering children, Valley Road.

10:26 a.m., vehicle abandoned at a school, Seneca Lake Road.

9:06 a.m., suspicious person, Chapel Drive, Caldwell.

3:56 a.m., assisted other agency, Interstate 77.