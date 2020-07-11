I was surprised to see you run a headline announcing that Gen. Flynn had the charges against him dropped ("Appeals court orders dismissal of Flynn prosecution" — June 25).



It is as should be, the result of information being brought forward that the charges were part of an entrapment scheme at the highest levels of the FBI (high enough that the former president may be involved). In any case of entrapment, or deliberate misuse of the law, the case would be dropped.



In your case, you wrote as if President Trump somehow misused his authority to "get him off."



Your story should have been on the editorial page, as written. Please just tell the facts on Page 1.



Joseph B. Kelly



Crest line