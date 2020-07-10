JULY 10, 1960



Mr. and Mrs. Mike Delik Jr. and family were aboard the ship which rescued the boy who fell over Niagra Falls.



JULY 10, 1970



John Owens reports he has a tomato plant which is nearly six feet tall.



JULY 10, 1980



Jeff Carrol is named wrestling coach at Cambridge High School.



JULY 10, 1990



Nursing assistant Teresa Addy was chosen Employee of the Month at Red Carpet Health Care Center for June. She is the daughter of Janet and Marion Hickman and attended Cambridge High School.



JULY 10, 2000



Volunteering their time and efforts for The Salvation Army's summer sack lunch program are Jeremy Haught, Sara Haught, Kaci Hlad, Tyler Haught and Samantha Lowry.