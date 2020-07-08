



JACKSON TWP. The Jackson Township Farmer’s Market opened for the 2020 season on July 2 with a steady flow of customers throughout the first few hours.

Mary Reno from the Jackson Township administration office said that the market will add vendors as the season continues, such as produce vendors Hunnybunny Farms, G&F Produce, Parrott Gardens LLC, Witmer Sweetcorn Farm and Woolf Farms.

"We don’t have any produce vendors today because much of the produce isn’t available yet," Reno said. "There will produce vendors as each week goes on."

The market is open from 3 to 6 p.m. every Thursday through Oct. 1 in Jackson’s North Park, 7660 Fulton Drive, across from Jackson High School.

Those interested in becoming a vendor can call Reno at 330-832-7416 or email her at mreno@jacksontwp.com. There is a special VIP program offered to vendors this year. If a vendor commits to and attends a minimum of six markets for the season, the upfront registration fee will be waived.

This year’s vendors so far include:

• Boozy Blonde: preserves, pickels, relishes, jams, jellies

• Camp Tuscazoar: maple syrup

• Crack Corn: puff corn

• G&F Produce: fruits, vegetables, pumpkins

• Haupt’s Pops: fresh and flavored popcorn

• Heider’s Honey $ Herbs: honey, jams, herbs, tea, soap, aromatherapy

• Hunnybunny Farms: fruits, vegetables, jams, herbs, flowers, breads

• Jeanie’s Flower Truck: flowers

• Kneuss Family Farm: fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen meats

• Lorri’s Bees: fresh fruits and vegetables, honey, jams