GREEN When Keith and Rebecca Anstine and their children spend the holiday weekend in their backyard, it’s sure to be a "cold one" despite the 90-degree heat.

The couple and their sons, Mitchell, 12, and Jackson, 10, plan to stage a frozen T-shirt competition in which all the family members have agreed to participate.

The four will freeze their T-shirts overnight in individual gallon plastic bags and then use individual strategies to thaw the hard-as-rocks T-shirts and see who is the first to don the icy garment and be declared the winner.

The game is part of the Green Parks and Recreation Division’s Summer Camp at Home program put together by recreation planner Matt Kress. The game is on the city’s website: www.cityofgreen.org/Facebook.

This is the first of five weekly games that will be posted by the city since children’s summer camps have been canceled in Green because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Competitors have the option of putting their photos or videos on Facebook or YouTube at www.cityofgreen.org/SummerCampAtHome page.

The Anstine brothers agreed to do a practice run Thursday to see what the results — and the cold T-shirts — might be like.

"We just heard about this," Jackson said.

His mother, who works for Green Local Schools, added: "We’ve participated in many of the events Green Parks and Rec have offered over the years."

The children are enrolled in Green Intermediate School, where Mitchell will be a sixth grader and Jackson will be a fifth grader.

Mitchell said this is his first time playing this game, "and I think we should try it."

Jackson was quick to agree, saying he is "just going to wing it" while Mitchell said he has a strategy but wouldn’t divulge it in front of his brother and mother.

After getting the shirts out of the freezer, the three went to the backyard to thaw them. They tried several techniques, including holding them to the sun, slamming the bags on a small bridge across a creek, holding the shirts against their chests and even sitting on them.

After little success, the boys took advantage of mom’s assistance to help peel the shirts from the freezing confines.

Jackson was the first to try on the icy T-shirt over another shirt he was wearing. "Ooh, that’s cold! he muttered.

Meanwhile, Mitchell got his T-shirt thawed enough to try to get it on, but realized Jackson had already won the practice session and declared, "I think I’m going to have to rethink my strategy."

Mitchell said he plans to have a hot shirt in the dryer to put on right after getting into the once-frozen T-shirt.

Both admitted it was a fun event and think it will be more fun when Mom and Dad get into the act this weekend.

Rebecca Anstine said she had watched the video a couple of days ago and thought it would be perfect for the holiday weekend. "Since we can’t go to any fireworks or anything like that we’ll enjoy doing some fun activities together at home," she said.

