



GREEN During the June 18 Portage Lakes Career Center (PLCC) Board of Education meeting, the board approved ratification of the master contract between the Portage Lakes Career Center Board of Education and the Portage Lakes Education Association for the period of July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2023.

During the meeting, the board also heard good news from Assistant Superintendent Lisa Tripney as she said more than 70 students have already enrolled in the adult education programs for the fall. The numbers are a full month ahead of this time last year.

PLCC also celebrated its first practical nursing virtual graduation June 3. Thanks to the Don and Virginia Powers Scholarship, the school was able to provide almost $18,000 in scholarship money to deserving students.

The board congratulated John Kastor, fire academy instructor, and the academy students for the 100 percent pass rate of students on the firefighter exams.

The school will now be working extensively with NEONET for professional development to enhance online learning and technical instruction.

"We remain so incredibly proud of the way our faculty and staff handled Covid and are committed to continuing to implement the lessons we learned about the benefits of virtual learning," said Tripney.

This year, the staff will also be using the new keyless entry system and the school is installing 11 new cameras to enhance security throughout the building. The security upgrades are being funded by a grant from the Bureau of Workers Compensation and will be moving forward throughout the summer.

The board approved employment resignations that included Darrell Hollis, classroom aide, Cheryl Lutton, guidance secretary, George Popa, teacher, Deborah Snyder, teacher and Michael Stepp teacher.

Superintendent Kim Redmond announced there would be a requisite hearing at the July meeting, as it is her intent to recommend the rehire of Snyder and Lutton for a one-year term in the 2020-21 school year.

The board approved contracts for adult education Melissa Baumhoer, practical nursing instructor; Mary Ann Morena, practical nursing instructor; Dawn Simpson, cosmetology instructor; and Linda Wardle, practical nursing instructor STNA Coordinator.

Stipends of $500 were approved for the 2020 to 2021 Local Professional Development Committee (LPDC) Committee as follows for Veronica Baca Bernel, Bridget Combs, Dale Dunlevy, Michael Kaschak and Kathleen (Nikki) Weigand.

The board approved the hiring of Nicholas Brumbaugh as a custodial substitute and added him to the custodial list.

Also approved was the Adult Education Full-Time Employee Benefit Package.

An equipment donation from Green Local Schools of a 1999 Ford F350 Pickup Truck was approved.

The next meeting will be held through Zoom July 16 at 6 p.m.