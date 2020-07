GREEN The Rev. David Durkee, pastor of Queen of Heaven Catholic Church at 1880 Steese Road, recently celebrated 40 years in the priesthood with a special Mass.

The parish gave Durkee with a new stole, vestment and matching pieces for the altar.

Durkee also took the opportunity to highlight parishioner and Cub Scout Caleb Mancine for receiving a religious "God and Family" emblem. His mother, Amie, pinned the medallion on her son's uniform during the Mass.