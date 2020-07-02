Canton Museum of Art retrospective is diverse watercolor showcase.

In 1989, artist Merv Corning and his wife, Tula, traveled to Stark County for the opening of "Game Day," an exhibition of his NFL-themed watercolor paintings at the Canton Museum of Art.

The museum visit, amid the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival, proved to be unforgettable. In 2017, Tula Corning donated her personal collection of Merv’s artwork to the Canton museum. He died in 2006 at age 80.

"It felt like it was home for Merv," she said Monday, via telephone from Solvang, Calif. "I liked the museum, I liked the people, I felt comfortable there." She spoke fondly of meeting M.J. Albacete and Lynnda Arrasmith, the museum’s executive director and curator, since retired.

Before donating her collection to the museum, Tula Corning requested that Max Barton, Albacete’s successor as executive director, fly to California and meet with her.

"When (Barton) came to the house, what really struck me was when he stood by Merv’s chair and drawing board. He teared up, and said he could feel the energy and emotion there."

Recalls Barton, "It was wonderful to see his studio left exactly how it was when he died -- his paints and brushes, his glasses and the very last sketch he was working on."

The collection that Corning gifted to the museum numbers about 300 pieces, including watercolor paintings, sketches and prints. When it departed her home, "my walls were bare," Corning noted.

On display through Aug. 2 at the Canton Museum of Art is a major retrospective of Merv Corning’s watercolor paintings, "Reflections: The Artistic Spirit of Merv Corning." It combines items from the museum’s Corning collection with paintings on loan from other museums and private collections.

The museum’s upper gallery, which houses the show, has been named the Merv Corning Gallery in the artist’s honor.

There’s more variety of subject matter in "Reflections" than might be expected from those who know Merv Corning as a football painter. In addition to a sampling of the vivid football images he created for the NFL over 30 years, there are rich landscapes, depictions of Victorian homes, floral still-lifes, carousel horses and aviation scenes. These reflect Corning’s personal interests.

"He loved flying. A couple of his aviation pieces are in the U.S. Air Force museum and the Smithsonian," Barton said. Corning did about 40 paintings of World War I-era planes and pilots for Leach International advertisements.

As for the architecture work, Barton said, "He and Tula would go for rides on his motorcycle and find these beautiful of homes that he would then paint."

Some of the most impressive paintings in the Canton retrospective, on loan from the Westmoreland Museum of American Art, are a series that depict the Wyeth Farm in Chadds Ford, Pa. Corning was a huge fan of Andrew Wyeth’s work, and was visibly influenced by his dry-brush watercolor style.

"When I first met Merv, all he talked about was Andrew Wyeth," Tula Corning said. "He loved Andrew’s work. A friend of his sent us a map to Chadds Ford and we took a trip. He met Jamie (Wyeth, Andrew’s son) and saw Jamie’s studio.

"I think Merv is a warmer painter (than Wyeth). There’s more feeling in his work."

As for Corning’s three-decade association with the NFL, his wife said, "He was contacted by the football league in, I think it was ’66. He did over 300 subjects for them, mostly portraits. One year was particularly tough. They wanted close to 70 paintings. It almost wiped him out it, but he did it."

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has multiple Corning paintings in its collection, Barton said.

"He got labeled as a football painter but he was always doing other work that he enjoyed," Tula Corning said.

To showcase her husband’s artistic diversity, she put together a coffee-table book of his work, "Merv Corning: An American Artist," that was published in 2018 and is available at the Canton Museum of Art gift shop.

What most strikes Barton about Corning’s varied, decade-spanning watercolor paintings on view at the museum is "their authenticity," he said. Referring to a Wyeth Farm scene, he enthused, "I feel like I can take a jump into that stream."

