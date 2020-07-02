Jefferson Water is blaming the ban on a "major refurbishing" of its water plant off Taylor Road that was expected to be completed by March 31, but was delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision by the Jefferson Water & Sewer District in eastern Franklin County to ban all outdoor water use has riled many of the more than 10,000 residents it serves.

First-time violators face a minimum $200 fine. Each additional offense will result in "a fine of $250 and/or disconnection" of services, the district warns in messages posted on its website and Facebook page.

Jefferson Water is blaming the ban on a "major refurbishing" of its water plant off Taylor Road that was expected to be completed by March 31 but was delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mark Williams, the entity’s controller, said the work is to replace filtration and water-softening features and requires days of shutdown. He declined to explain why the work hasn’t been completed or how it affects the district’s ability to treat and store water.

"The summer is expected to be warmer than usual," a notice posted on the district’s website states, "and to meet normal usage demands, the district is prohibiting all outside water practices until further notice."

Examples of outside water use identified by the district include:

• Watering lawns, landscaping or gardens by irrigation systems or sprinklers connected to hose bibs.

• Washing vehicles.

• Recreational water toys or temporary pools.

• Filling pools by hose bib.

The sudden announcement — delivered by district Facebook and website posts, robocalls and emails, and to be included in upcoming bills — was met with outrage. Williams said almost 300 comments were posted on its Facebook page starting Wednesday.

"They’ve got legitimate concerns," he said. "It was probably not in good taste to anger our residents, to be the ogre."

"The timing is terribly horrible," said Williams.

Many people questioned the timing of the ban just before the Independence Day holiday weekend amid a heat wave with temperatures in the 90s. Several questioned why the ban could not be delayed until fall.

"How terribly irresponsible of you to enforce this during the hottest time of the year, especially during a global pandemic when people are at home more than usual," said Martina Puleio.

Many commenters said that with the pandemic closing public pools this summer, they bought temporary outdoor pools, slip slides or other water toys for their children to use at home.

"Do you want to come tell my daughter she can’t use her pool the rest of the summer now?" Nick McGuire Bryan posted.

Chris Gourash added: "Anyone involved in creating, approving and enforcing the fining of children playing in small pools and sprinklers at their homes (the only safe place for them to play due to the pandemic) deserves to lose their jobs. This is truly a soulless act ..."

Many homes are under construction in the Jefferson Water service area. Some people questioned what homebuyers who recently had sod delivered are supposed to do.

Williams said that homes with newly sodded yards should call private water-delivery companies.

"Keep your receipt," he said. "I would certainly approach the (water) board and the district and ask, ‘What are you guys going to do about it?’"

"People HAVE to water newly laid sod or else it will die," Puleio wrote. "Hope you’re prepared to pay the bills of all the sod you’ll have to replace in these new developments."

Some of those commenting complained about the cost and condition of Jefferson water, which is drawn from wells and is extremely hard. Many residents have to at least buy water softeners to help preserve their water heaters, appliances and plumbing.

Jefferson Water customers pay a minimum charge of $26.09 for up to 4,000 gallons per month.

"This water company is a joke!" Steve Sexton wrote. "They charge way too much for water that ruins water heaters and appliances and now they think they will ‘fine’ me for watering my lawn?"

Coincidentally, the district’s website indicates that the improvement project at the Taylor Road water plant — which it lists as only 40% complete — includes the installation of new resin in the water softeners that "will help lower and regulate the hardness of the finished water sent to customers."

Dispatch Reporter Dean Narciso contributed to this story.