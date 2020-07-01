Green accepts federal COVID-19 aid, establishes fund for the money.





GREEN A special fund to receive COVID-19 related relief funds was established by Green City Council June 23, part of required steps for the city to receive its share of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds.

Green Finance Director Steven Schmidt explained that the coronavirus relief funds are being distributed through states and counties to local municipalities, based in part by population. Schmidt said Green is expected to receive $500,000 in federal funds and an additional $700,000 from Summit County.

Schmidt added, however, that the United States Office of Management And Budget is still working to determine specifically how the funds can be spent, with the common understanding that funds can be used for "public safety and policing" payrolls.

"The worst case scenario is that if the restrictions are too strict and we can’t use the money, over time we would have to return it," Schmidt said.

He added that Green Fire Chief Jeffrey Funai has been keeping close track of all COVID-19-related expenses in the city since the pandemic began.

Parks reopening

Most of the city’s park areas are reopening in the coming weeks, including the reopening of basketball courts, which took place June 26.

Green Communications Manager Valerie Wolford also announced that the annual Raintree Golf Course 5K run is scheduled to be held in-person July 4, with virtual options available, should they become necessary.

The city’s Central Park splash pad will also be reopened from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., beginning July 6. The splash pad will be limited to 17 persons at a time, Wolford noted. She said that all the city’s park reopenings are being done in accordance with COVID-19 related social distancing recommendations from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s office.

In other action, council:

• Awarded a $51,976.55 contract to Spano Brothers Construction Company for the city’s 2020 concrete roadway repairs program

• Announced plans to hold the next regular City Council meeting July 14 in person at Green City Hall council chambers, should the state’s requirement that gatherings be limited to 10 or fewer persons be lifted.