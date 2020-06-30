Tuesday

Jun 30, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Highlights from the June 29 meeting:

• Approved tuition reimbursement for Jamie Wenger and Heather Zuniga.

• Accepting the following resignations: Ashley Miklas, elementary guidance counselor; and Matthew Morena, bus driver.

• Hired Devin Kandel as summer office help at $10 per hour on an as needed basis.

• Hired Tara Tucci as a temporary custodian at $10 per hour on an as needed basis.

• Approved the following supplemental contracts: Tim Babiczuk and Stephanie McNutt, LPDC; Julie Fairless, show choir.

• Approved Connie Guist as a classified substitute.

• Paid bills totaling $613,777.86.