100 YEARS AGO (1920)



— Alliance was shocked when it was reported that Dr. D.J. Miller, 57, a prominent city physician, had committed suicide by shooting himself at the home of his brother, R.E. Miller, near North Benton. It was said he had been in a melancholy mood for two years prior and had suffered a near fatal accident the past winter. A practicing physician in North Benton for nearly 30 years, Dr. Miller had moved his practice to Alliance 18 months prior and was reported to own much valuable real estate in the city. Miller, who was survived by a wife (she was not named in the article) and daughters Dora and Frances, had gone to his brother’s home for a short rest. While in a bedroom on the second floor, he fired a revolver into his abdomen and died almost instantly. No reason was assigned for his rash act. He was also survived by three other brothers, Oscar and Walter, both of North Benton, and Dr. L.C. Miller, living in Indiana; and a sister, Flora Miller, of Youngstown.



— Architectural plans for the Alliance Soldiers Memorial auditorium and gymnasium, planned as a community venue on the Mount Union campus, were approved by a committee. The red brick structure was to be mammoth, measuring 100 feet wide and 150 feet long. The balcony was to seat 1,800 spectators who could watch two basketball games being played simultaneously. When the main floor was used for entertainment on the stage, 3,000 would be able to be seated. Cost of the Hartshorn Street structure was to be $200,000.



— Two Cleveland men giving their names as John Murphy, 53, and William Williams, 26, were found to be intoxicated and given $5 fines in municipal court. When they were found to be professional tramps, not being employed and making no attempt to find work, and caught begging for money on the streets of Alliance, Police Chief John Elliott had their sentences changed to a year in the county workhouse.



75 YEARS AGO (1945)



— Alliance’s Pfc. Steven Spano, 27, was reported as having been killed in action in France on Jan. 15. A machine gunner attached to an infantry unit, had been listed as missing in action on Feb. 19. A molder for Machined Steel Casting Co., he had participated in action in North Africa, Italy, Germany and France. The son of Mrs. Frances Spano, he was also survived by brothers Dominick, Nick and James as well as sisters Mrs. Ann Marquis and Mrs. Angeline Johnson. He had lived in Alliance for nine years.



— E.C. Ehrens, president of the Alliance chapter of the Association of the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barbershop Quartet Singing in America, was named head of the state association. The Alliance chapter was formed in August 1944.



— Twenty-three war fathers of Alliance signed as charter members of the American War Dads, a national organization with the unified interest of backing sons and daughters in military service.



— Numbered among 656 casualties of the damaged aircraft carrier Bunker Hill was Alliance’s Seaman Robert Howell, 21, who had been hit six times by Japanese kamikaze planes and was in the water for two hours before being picked up by rescue squads.



50 YEARS AGO (1970)



— The Auld Street Flats, believed to be one of the first apartment complexes in Alliance, were being torn down after a three-year legal battle to have them removed after being deemed a "health hazard." The buildings were located on the northeast corner of South Webb Avenue and Auld Street.



— Alliance Elks member E. Paul Howard, immediate past state president of the Ohio Elks Association, was honored by his fellow Elks and was being heralded as a "goodwill ambassador" for the city.



— Mr. and Mrs. Donald Kerr, residents of Wisconsin Avenue in Sebring, had welcomed their newborn triplet sons home. The boys had been born at Alliance City Hospital on May 15 within three minutes of each other. However, they had spent a month in the hospital. Donald, who weighed 4 pounds, 3 3/4 ounces at birth, had been home since June 18. He was joined by Darrell (4 pounds, 7 ounces at birth) and Darren (3 pounds, 13 ounces at birth) on June 27. All three weighed over 6 pounds on June 29. The boys joined sister Debra, 3.