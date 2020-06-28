JUNE 28, 1960



Mrs. Maurine Snide, an employee at the Berwick Hotel, reports she and others saw alleged transcontinental hiker Dr. Barbara Moore climb into a car and leave Cambridge under cloak of darkness. State troopers reported they did not see Dr. Moore walk out of town, but she was observed walking east on U.S. 40 near the Deep Cut.



JUNE 28, 1970



It's the busiest day in the history of Cambridge Municipal Court, with 81 cases heard. Previous record was 74 cases in 1965.



JUNE 28, 1980



City Council adopts legislation to establish three-percent "bed tax" for motels in Cambridge.



JUNE 28, 1990



The Cambridge Education Association announced it has awarded two $200 book scholarships. The two 1990 graduates chosen for this honor are Jason Marlatt and Anna Hood.



JUNE 28, 2000



Ron Miller and Rick Stillion are OHSAA sanctioned baseball and softball umpires, but also have turned in a combined 34 years of service covering sporting events for The Daily Jeffersonian. Miller is in his second stint as an umpire and has currently took the field for seven consecutive years. Stillion has been umpiring for five years.