Sunday

Jun 28, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Noble County

911/Sheriff

Tuesday, June 23

10:47 a.m., medical transport; United Ambulance.

9:50 a.m., safety check/emergency notification, Crooked Tree Road.

2:06 a.m., telephone harassments, Crooked Tree Road.

Monday, June 22

11:47 p.m., keep the peace, Bronze Heights Road.

9:58 p.m., difficulty breathing, Marietta Road; United and Belle Valley FD.

8:54 p.m., loitering complaint, Belford Street, Caldwell.

7:32 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, Miller Street, Caldwell.

5:24 p.m., traffic stop, McConnelsville Road.

12:40 p.m., possible stroke, Sarahsville Road; United Ambulance.

12:01 p.m., vandalism damage, Smithson Street, Dexter City.

11:52 a.m., traffic stop, Marietta Road.

9:21 a.m., animal complaint, Woodsfield Road.

3:41 a.m., domestic dispute, Harriettsville Road.

2:29 a.m., difficulty breathing, West Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.

12:50 a.m., suspicious activity, Cumberland Street, Caldwell.

Sunday, June 21

10:49 p.m., threats/harassment, Kennedy Drive, Caldwell.

9:57 p.m., chest pains, Harriettsville Road.

8:39 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, Chapel Drive, Caldwell.

8:35 p.m., assault (minor/no injury), Serdy Road.

8:11 p.m., auto accident, Interstate 77; United Ambulance.

8:04 p.m., disabled vehicle, Hedge Road.

7:28 p.m., difficulty breathing, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.

6:16 p.m., investigation, Marietta Road.

5:55 p.m., seizure victim, Bronze Heights Lane, Caldwell; United Ambulance.

3:31 p.m., domestic dispute, Carlisle.

2:40 p.m., ill person, Tower Road; United and Belle Valley FD.

11:38 a.m., ill person, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.

11:02 a.m., identity theft complaint, Wargo Road.

3:26 a.m., ill person, Seneca Lake Road; United Ambulance.

7:39 a.m., animal complaint, Wolf Run Road.

1:58 a.m., medical transport; United Ambulance.

12:11 a.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.

12:05 a.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.

Saturday, June 20

10:31 p.m., breaking and entering, Riggs Road.

10:29 p.m., noise complaint, T-Ridge Road.

10:13 p.m., disorderly conduct-intoxicated, McConnelsville Road.

9:26 p.m., auto accident, Fairground Road. No injuries reported.

9:08 p.m., domestic dispute, Crooked Tree Road.

8:50 p.m., auto accident, Route 146. No injuries reported.

7:51 p.m., suspicious activity, Marietta Road.

6:47 p.m., domestic dispute, Pine Lake Road; United and deputies.

6:45 p.m., investigation, Jefferson Street, Dexter City.

4:43 p.m., investigation, Doshie Road.

4:24 p.m., disabled vehicle, Lincoln Highway.

2:45 p.m., ill person, Summit Court, Caldwell; United Ambulance.

12:04 p.m., check safety/emergency notification, Olive Street, Caldwell.

7:11 a.m., ill person, Marietta Road; United and Belle Valley FD.

5:12 a.m., check safety/emergency notification, Interstate 77.

Friday, June 19

9:29 p.m., alarm activation at a county building, Marietta Road.

9:01 p.m., possible stroke, Marketsville Road; United and Belle Valley FD.

7:28 p.m., ill person at the prison, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.

7:16 p.m., deceased person, Belle Valley Road; United, Belle Valley FD and deputies.

7:10 p.m., reckless driver, Woodsfield Road.

6:59 p.m., vehicle damaged, Woodsfield Road.

6:37 p.m., alarm activation, Main Street, Caldwell.

6:04 p.m., theft complaint, Main Street, Dexter City.

5:05 p.m., criminal damaging, Cape Horn Road.

4:26 p.m., disabled vehicle, Woodsfield Road.

3:44 p.m., ill person, Tower Road; United Ambulance.

3:13 p.m., traffic stop, Wolf Run Road.

2:51 p.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.

1:28 p.m., assisted other agency, Park Road, Senecaville.

12:39 p.m., private property accident, West Street, Caldwell.

12:06 p.m., keep the peace, Spruce Street, Caldwell.

11:04 a.m., injured person, Park Road (Seneca Lake).

9:15 a.m., injured person, Railroad Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.

7:11 a.m., ill person, Marietta Road; Belle Valley FD.

2:02 a.m., medical transport; United Ambulance.

1:47 a.m., lift assistance, Railroad Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.

1:34 a.m., noise complaint, Second Cross Street, Batesville.

Thursday, June 18

10:26 p.m., keep the peace, Route 513, Summerfield.

9:03 p.m., road hazard, Olive Street, Caldwell.

8:07 p.m., auto accident, Route 78. No injuries reported.

7:50 p.m., abandoned vehicle, Fairground Road.

2:04 p.m., suspicious activity, Cornstalk Road.

11:05 a.m., investigation, Belford Street, Caldwell.

10:55 a.m., road hazard, Seneca Lake Road.

10:47 a.m., injured person, Route 574 (Seneca Lake Dam); United and Senecaville FD.

10:27 a.m., business escort, Olive Street, Caldwell.

10:16 a.m., smoke or odor, Lashley Road; Senecaville FD.

9:59 a.m., animal complaint, East Street, Caldwell.

8:32 a.m., check safety/emergency notification, East Street, Caldwell.

6:03 a.m., breaking and entering, B&N Coal.

Wednesday, June 17

7:47 p.m., telephone harassment, Olive Street, Caldwell.

7:13 p.m., fire alarm, Marshall Lane, Caldwell.

6:28 p.m., keep the peace, Bronze Heights Road.

6:16 p.m., injured person, Mud Run Road; United Ambulance.

4:27 p.m., road hazard, Tower Road.

2:24 p.m., investigation, Rutherford Road.