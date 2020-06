(To submit items for "In Area Churches," email the information to newsroom@daily-jeff.com by Wednesday prior to the Friday publication date.)



Camp meeting



There will be a Camp Meeting June 30 - July 5, beginning at 7 p.m. each evening, at the Revival Barn, located at 73339 Old Twenty-One Road, Kimbolton. Guest speaker will be Billy Conn. For more information, call 740-498-6878.



Church to reopen



Christ United Methodist church reopened on Sunday, June 7. For the first couple of weeks, there will be no praise band or choir, due to the 6-foot distancing protocol. Hopefully by fall this will change. Sunday classes will meet at 9:15 a.m.. if there is room for the social distancing. We thank everyone for being patient with the changes in the past and the changes coming in the near future. Worship service will begin at 10:15 a.m. and social distancing will be maintained. We are hoping to stream the service into the fellowship hall along with having the service in the main sanctuary. If you do not feel comfortable attending under the present rules, we certainly understand. If you are medically compromised and do not wish to attend, we understand that too. We love you all and want what is best for you and your family.



Please pray for our church, our fellow parishioners, and other churches as well, as we traverse through this difficult time. Remember, God is in control, He knows where we are and what we feel. Cast your cares upon Him. Love your neighbor, your family and trust that all will be well.



Evening service time change



All are welcome to the Abundant Life Pentecostal Church of God with Pastor Jon Rhinehart. Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m., morning worship begins at 10:30 a.m., Sunday evening service begins at 6 p.m., and Wednesday evening service begins at 7 p.m.



Online services



East Richland Evangelical Friends Church is currently offering Sunday services and Wednesday Bible Study online. No services or classes are taking place in the church. Join in online for Sunday service at 8:15, 9:30 or 11 a.m. and Wednesday afternoon Pastor’s Bible Study at 1 p.m., at erfriends.com or on Facebook.com/eastrichland.



The church is located at 67885 Friends Church Road, St. Clairsville. For more information, call 740-695-0971 or email at erefc@eastrichlandfriends.com. Visit the church’s website at www.erfriends.com.



Unity Presbyterian



Out of love for our neighbors, all in-person gatherings are currently suspended, but church is not cancelled. In collaboration with several other Presbyterian churches, worship services have moved online at 11 a.m., Sundays. Pastor Jeff Bergeson also leads times of prayer Mondays and Thursdays, at 11 a.m., on Facebook. For both, visit the website at unitypcusa.org or the Facebook page Facebook.com/UnityPC



If you do not have internet, but would still like to worship with us, call 740-432-7308 to receive information about how to call in for Sunday morning worship services.



Cambridge Foursquare Church



The Cambridge Foursquare Church would like to announce a special needs, friendly ministry, featuring a new sensory room and therapy program. The church is located at 425 Clark St. For more information, call Don Boyer 814-657-2213.



Cambridge First Church of the Nazarene



The Cambridge First Church of the Nazarene, located at 530 Madison Ave., has services Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. The schedule of the church is as follows:



Sundays — Adult Sunday School, 9 a.m.; Breakfast and Children’s Sunday School, 9:25 a.m.; Morning Worship, 10 a.m.; Teen Quizzing, 5 p.m.



Wednesdays — Youth Group, from 6 to 8 p.m., for youth in grades 6th-12th grades; Ladies Bible Study, 6 p.m.



Mt. Zion Lutheran Church



Mt. Zion Lutheran Church is at 53516 Old Infirmary Road, Pleasant City. Sunday worship begins at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome. Pastor is Ken Hacker. For more information, call 330-550-6644.



Sermons for Sunday, June 28, 2020



First Christian Church: "Welcoming" online at 11 a.m. on the Church FB page



