NEWARK — After a year of planning, Dawes Arboretum has welcomed a 60-piece art installation. Now it’s hoping for a windy remainder of the year.



Kinetic Wind Sculptures, created by Utah artist Lyman Whitaker, are sculpted in unique shapes and respond to the wind in their own way. Some pieces stand 15 feet high, and others sit a foot from the ground, but each metal sculpture moves as the weather changes around it.



Paul Dorrell, president of Leopold Gallery in Kansas City, Missouri, which brought the exhibit to Ohio, said the piece reflects Whitaker’s personality.



Whitaker is a very balanced and Zen person, Dorrell said while watching the finishing touches being put on the exhibit Thursday.



The sculptures, he said, often provide the viewer with similar feelings of tranquility when they observe the pieces.



Dorrell said that when he met Whitaker in 2008, he was "mesmerized" by the artist’s work.



"It’s meant to break up the usual mental patterns and just induce calm. It disrupts thought; it transports you," Dorrell said as he watched the windmill-like sculpture move in a circle.



The piece "Guardian Angel" placed near Dawes’ visitors center is spirituality-inspired, Dorrell said. But because it isn’t representative of specific religious beliefs, he said, viewers get different meanings.



"Anybody, whatever their beliefs might be, Agnostic, Spiritualist, Christian, Hindu, they can take from it what they wish," Dorrell said.



Whitaker’s pieces have since been installed in Boston, Dallas, San Francisco and Naples, Florida. Dorrell said pieces have been sold to customers in all 50 states and in many other countries.



The 60 kinetic sculptures featured at Dawes are strategically placed to invite guests to explore areas of the arboretum and to highlight some of the more subtle locations, said Jill Arrasmith, marketing manager.



Arrasmith said Dawes officials learned of Whitman’s art by searching on the internet. She said they saw photos of the work in other public gardens and thought it would be a great fit for the arboretum.



Arrasmith said it is largest art installation in her four years with Dawes.



Whitaker’s pieces will be featured at the arboretum until Dec. 15. The exhibit is included as part of general admission tickets. Visitors are required to buy tickets ahead of their visit, and arboretum members need to schedule their visit to support social distancing. Despite the arboretum being an outdoor attraction, mask-wearing is also encouraged.