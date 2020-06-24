



JACKSON TWP. Paper Twigs, located in the plaza next to the Lake Cable boat docks, has been a mainstay in Jackson Township for more than 12 years.

The longtime favorite business sells fresh florals, custom arrangements, cards, invitations and other gifts.

Owner Laura Woofter said Paper Twigs, 5561 Fulton Drive, is in the process back to business after the months long shutdown. The store is open by appointment only.

"One of the reasons we haven’t completely opened is that we offer very unique and different flowers and while I would love to buy them locally, we get much of our inventory outside of the U.S.," Woofer said. "At this time, we are having trouble getting flowers because the growers were shut down and didn’t take care of their agriculture. The prices for the flowers have doubled and tripled right now. Plus, our customer base has tightened."

Woofter said they do a lot of arrangements for other local businesses, which are not getting fully booked. Plus, Paper Twigs does a lot of weddings and events, most of which have been canceled for the summer.

"We also sell custom made invitations and with the weddings and special events getting canceled, that has hurt us too. But things are starting to pick back up," Woofter said. "Our customers are coming back through our email campaigns and through our private appointments. I think we’ll continue working through private appointments until mid-July. We will probably have shorter hours for a time after that."

Another way it is selling is through their outside floral cart. Every Friday and Saturday, Paper Twigs has a cart just outside the front door that is filled with a limited number of fresh bouquets and small arrangements, which Woofter calls nuggets. People pay online for the flowers after they pick them up without having to go into the store.

Woofter said they have run out of flowers many times in the floral cart so it’s best to stop by first then pay online.

"One of the better things that the shutdown has allowed is for us to have time to be more creative in our businesses," Woofter said. "Small businesses especially have to be able to pivot, rethink and be prepared to do what’s needed to keep customers happy and our doors open."

Yet, another new item that has been selling through the COVID-19 shutdown is a new greeting card line designed because of the pandemic. People can order a card online and Paper Twigs will mail it to the customer.

"I think the card line has been so popular because we send a stamp with it," Woofter said. "All the customer has to do is sign the card, put it in the envelope put the stamp on and mail it."

Woofter said when the business does fully open, all of the employees will be wearing masks, sanitizing and practicing social distancing. There will be curbside pickup as well.

"Our customers are like family to us," Woofter said. "This is not just a business. This shutdown has really made me think about my busines and how flowers improve people’s lives. We try to give a person a flower when we haven’t seen them in awhile and it breaks my heart when someone asks me why I’m giving them a flower. I’ve had people cry when I gave them a flower.

"We just want people to know someone is thinking about them and that we want them to have a great day."

Visit Paper Twigs online at www.papertwigs.com.