



LAKEMORE Village Council approved several ordinances, including two in relation to coronavirus relief funding, during its June 15 meeting.

Approved were:

• An ordinance to create a special revenue fund titled Local Corona Relief Fund.

As part of House Bill 481 funds will be distributed to each community through the county.

• An ordinance to create the special revenue fund called the Summit County COVID-19 PSGP Fund. Summit County is providing matching dollars in accordance with the state allocation of Local Corona Relief funds. The funds may only be used as payroll support for safety forces.

• An ordinance which imposes a six-month moratorium on considering the rezoning of any property and providing for immediate enactment.

It was approved because Council and the Planning Commission require time to research the impact of rezoning of commercial, residential and industrial properties for the health, safety, welfare, comfort, peace and economic need. No rezoning applications will be reviewed by the Planning Commission, Board of Zoning Appeals or Village Council for the period of the moratorium.

• An ordinance to accept Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council (NOPEC) 2020 Energized Community Grant.

• An ordinance to amend the number of units for sanitary sewer billing for mobile home parks located with the village.

Residential sewer rates for village residents will be a base rate of $85 per quarter for each residential unit, including any mobile home park. The minimum charge covers up to 1,000 gallons of sewage. After that, there will be an additional $3 fee for each additional 1,000 gallons per quarter. The amended change will be effective July 1.

In other business, council:

• Approved a resolution accepting the 2021 alternative tax budget for the village. Council accepts the budget and directs the fiscal officer to file on behalf of the village the 2021 alternative tax budget with Summit County.

• Approved a resolution for the village to suspend penalizing second quarter 2020 utility bills and disconnections for delinquent accounts. Payments on second quarter 2020 utility bills and prior delinquent balances can still be paid monthly. The village will return to normal billing and collection practices after second quarter unless determined by council.

Announcements:

• Council thanked Lakemore United Methodist Church for allowing it to hold their meetings there to allow for safe social distancing.

• Council President Laura Cochran said part of the job as council president is to work on property abatements. She said there are nine homes she will be taking an aggressive position on due to complaints.

• Plots are available for the community gardens. Applications are available on the village website.

• Councilman Jon Strittmatter thanked the volunteer that cleaned up the community garden area.

• Information is being compiled for residents as to what everyone can do to help improve the health of Springfield Lake.

• Each day form 11 a.m. to noon, lunch and breakfast is being passed out for any child that lives in Lakemore at the Municipal Building.

The next council meeting will be held July 6 at Lakemore United Methodist Church.