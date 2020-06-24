



JACKSON TWP. During its regular meeting on June 23, the Jackson Township Board of Trustees approved North Park Amphitheater Project and Parking Lot project change orders.

The North Park Amphitheater change included $3,565 for additional painting. Parking lot changes under general contractor included a $592 credit to the township for lawn seed and $15,620 for additional sub-grading drying with an additional cost of $25,794 to finish it. The electrical change order for the parking lot included an additional $3,589 for conduit for security cameras.

Other actions:

• Started in executive session to discuss employment issues and to consider the purchase of property for public purposes.

• Approved an L3 dash cam system sale by the police department to Stark County Sheriff’s Department for $1. The equipment was no longer needed by the Jackson Township Police Department.

• Approved December 2020 and January 2021 as the township employees’ Health Insurance Premium Holiday where the premiums are waved for the employees and the township.

• Accepted two donations of $250 each from the Tam O’Shanter Company from the company’s 2020 Community Celebration donation; $250 will go to the Police Department and $250 to the Fire Department.

• Approved the purchase of a 2020 Ford Expedition XLT for the Fire Department’s battalion chief from Waikem Auto Group for $41,331. Chief Tracy Hogue said this vehicle will replace a 2010 Chevrolet Suburbanite.

• Paid bills in the amount of $1.4 million.

• Authorized hiring Carla J. Lindesmith as a full-time secretary in the administration office, conditional on completion of all required testing.

• Fiscal Officer Randy Gonzalez shared a plaque received from Flexible Pavements of Ohio for achieving the highest quality of asphalt paving on Strip Avenue Extension. He said the company that built the road was nominated as one of several projects selected this past year and ultimately received the award.

• Board President Todd Hawke mentioned that Jackson Township is at 77.6 percent on completing the 2020 census. He said that is behind the amount completed at the same time in 2010, which was at 83 percent return rate.

"We get federal funding and state representation in the House of Representatives through the census count," Hawke said. "Stark County receives about one billion dollars in funding based on the census count and a lot of that goes to schools, hospitals and roads and other things. We can’t stress how important it is for people to complete the census. Everyone has until Oct. 31 (date has been extended because of COVID19) and can go online at 2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020 to complete a census."

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. July 14 at the township hall and broadcast live on Facebook