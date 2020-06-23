



LAKE TWP. During the regular meeting on June 22, the Lake Township Board of Trustees opened three bids for the 2020 road paving project. Trustees then awarded the 2020 paving project to Central Allied Enterprises for $1.25 million.

All three bids were opened by the President of the Trustees Steve Miller during the meeting and the bid from Central Allied Enterprises was the lowest and deemed the best bid.

Other actions:

• Authorized paying bills as of June 22 in the amount of $44,637.

• Approved a quote from with Northstar Asphalt for $35,750 to make repairs on MacKenzie Avenue and Deacon Avenue. The roads were damaged from recent storms. Miller said the township received two bids for the project and Northstar was "significantly lower".

• Appointed Mike Constantine (effective immediately through Sept. 2023) and Adam Karapandzich (effective immediately through Jan. 2024) to the Lake Township Zoning Commission.

• Authorized a purchase of a Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Tablet from 415 Group at a cost of $1,416.

• Approved a resolution to support the receipt of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act Funding.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. July 13 at Township Hall also broadcast on Facebook Live.