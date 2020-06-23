



LAKE TWP. During the regular board meeting on June 22, the Lake Local Schools Board of Education heard an update from Superintendent Kevin Tobin on restarting for the 2020-21 school year.

Tobin told the board that there are ongoing conversations about how and when to start the school year. He said that there may be an announcement in the next 10 to 15 days that may have a more definitive answer as to how the next school year will look.

Tobin also told the board that the district surveyed parents and received 1,700 answered surveys back with responses to questions about how they would prefer the school year to open. They were also asked about their experience with the last three months of remote learning for their students.

"We asked if they wanted students to return with or without restrictions or blended learning and 75 percent of the parents answered they would like to see the students return to school without restrictions next year," Tobin said. "We also asked about how the remote learning went for their students and about their connectivity."

Other actions:

• Authorized the district to participate in the Stark County Schools Council of Government Cooperative to advertise and receive bids for integrated school bus unites.

• Accepted two donations including $500 anonymous for student lunches and $2,715 from Giant Eagle Apples for Students for student school supplies.

• Approved one-year supplemental contracts for the 2020-21 school year for several department heads at the Lake Middle/High School; grade level leaders at Lake Elementary school and Lake Primary School; and athletics including Adrea Ball as head coach for girls volleyball and Jamie Budd for volunteer assistant coach for cheerleading.

• Went into executive session to discuss employment issues with not action taken.

UP NEXT: Meets 7:30 p.m. on July 20 at Lake Middle/High School cafetorium.