



HARTVILLE Heating and air conditioning upgrades at village hall are expected to be completed this year, following Village Council’s approval of a $10,650 contract with White Refrigeration at its June 16 regular meeting.

Council considered the HVAC upgrades throughout the entire village hall building last year, but opted instead to put new units in council chambers only. The new contract includes the installation of new air conditioning units and furnaces in the village hall administration and police department areas.

Mayor Cynthia Billings said air conditioning and furnaces throughout the 30-year-old building have "had issues."

"They are just getting old," Billings said, adding that the current units are original to the building.

Councilman Jim Sullivan said Council will also have to address repairing leaks in the village hall roof soon.

CARES Act funding

Council also approved legislation accepting federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act assistance; established a village fund for CARES Act money received; and affirmed that the funds received from the Stark County Coronavirus Relief Distribution Fund will be expended in accordance with the CARES Act.

Fiscal Officer Scott Varney said Hartville is expected to receive $45,000, which will likely be used on police salaries. Payment of first responders, Varney said, has been determined to be an essential cost related to the pandemic.

Solicitor Ron Starkey added that if the assistance cannot be spent on items specifically related to the coronavirus pandemic, it must be returned.

Other actions

• Council formally accepted a two-year extension on the village’s current five-year rubbish hauling and recycling contract with Kimble Recycling and Waste Disposal. Council members had verbally accepted the terms of the extension at the June 2 village council meeting.

• Councilman Jeff Miller thanked Hartville safety service personnel and participants in a Black Lives Matter march in the village June 14. Miller called the peaceful gathering "a great march and very educational."