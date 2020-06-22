The following people were recently indicted by a Portage County grand jury. Indictments are only charges and not evidence of guilt:



• James M. Hein, 24, of 1226 Route 183, No. 2, Atwater; cruelty to animals, a fifth-degree felony, after an incident on May 22. Hein was released on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond.



• Vincent Keilbowick, 30, of Akron; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor, after an incident on June 15. According to the indictment, he had methamphetamine near a newborn baby. He was released on a $35,000 personal recognizance bond.



• Kristina R. Kelley, 47, of Middlefield; illegal conveyance of items into a detention facility, a third-degree felony, and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony, after an incident on June 15. Kelly was released on a 10% of $30,000 bond.



• Gregory Lawson Jr., 20, of Wellsville; possessing a firearm in a bar, a third-degree felony, and using weapons while intoxicated, a first-degree misdemeanor, after an incident on June 13. Lawson was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.



• Mustafa Moumouni, 24, of 323 E. College Court, Upper, Kent; ethnic intimidation, a fifth-degree felony, and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor, after an incident on May 31. Moumouni was released on a recognizance bond.



• Maurice Oden, 30, of Akron; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, after an incident on June 15. A warrant was issued.



• Travis Owens, 29, of Chagrin Falls; carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony, after an incident on June 1. Owens was released on a $35,000 personal recognizance bond.