JACKSON TWP. The woman born Rita Rizzo came into the world facing tough odds.

Born during the Roaring ’20s, she was the only child of a poor, divorced mother. They lived in a section of Canton known as "The Jungle," one gripped by organized crime.

As an outgoing teenager, Rizzo became McKinley High School’s first drum major but was beset by various illnesses that eventually forced her to rely on crutches.

A divine healing at the hands of Rhoda Wise, a stigmatic who's on track for Catholic sainthood, changed the trajectory of Rizzo’s life.

She entered religious life at 21, becoming a nun with the Franciscan Poore Clares, who opened a monastery in Canton in 1944.

She would go on to change the world as Mother Angelica, founder of EWTN, the Eternal Word Television Network.

Barbara Gaskell is such an admirer of Mother Angelica that she’s opened a museum showcasing Rizzo’s life story.

The new museum is housed in the St. Raphael Center at 4635 Fulton Drive NW, which Gaskell opened 30 years ago.

"There’s so much that’s interesting about her life," Gaskell said. "What an amazing woman."

Gaskell said the museum is an outgrowth of the "Mother Angelica Tour" she started two years ago. It includes visits to Sancta Clara Monastery, St. Anthony/All Saints Church and other sites pertinent to Mother Angelica’s life.

The museum opened on June 15.

"I’ve been collecting items since the tour began," Gaskell said. "There’s still some family in the area, and they donated many of the items."

Gaskell got the idea for a museum while conducting tours.

"We’d take a couple of tables and set out things for people to look at during lunch," she said.

Gaskell began working on the museum last July, in between running the St. Raphael Center, which includes a retail store, a chapel, a grotto, and the WILB Radio Network.

The COVID-19 outbreak was the window Gaskell needed to complete it because it forced St. Raphael to temporarily close.

Gaskell said she visited numerous local museums to study how to present the artifacts. Each display case, for instance, contains an audio component.

"The response has been really good," she said.

The museum traces Mother Angelica’s life and ministry up to her founding of EWTN. Located in Irondale, Ala., EWTN was launched in a garage in 1981. It’s the world’s largest Catholic media outlet, and the first network started and run by a woman.

Museum docent Sharon Shriver said she met Mother Angelica at EWTN.

"She could talk to anyone," Shriver said. "I’ll never forget meeting her. We shook hands, and you could just feel the (energy); it was like a furnace. You knew you were touching someone important."

"I think she’s a wonderful example for young girls," Gaskell said. "She’s such an example for kids who don’t have a father around."

Mother Angelica left Canton 1961 to begin a new order in Alabama in response to the racial unrest at the time. Our Lady of Angels Monastery is located in Hanceville, Ala.

Shriver said Mother Angelica’s appeal was that she was a "real person."

"She wasn’t very tall," she recalled. "But boy, was she powerful."

Gaskell said that after a "charismatic experience" with the Holy Spirit, Mother Angelica began speaking publicly. Her sense of humor made her a popular guest, leading to her taping her first TV show, "'Our Hermitage," in 1978. The show was broadcast on Pat Robertson’s 700 Club.

In 1979, she began building her own broadcast studio.

Mother Angelica died in 2016. She was 92.

Gaskell said they’ve gotten email from Columbus and Toledo, inquiring about visiting the museum. They’re also working on a partnership with Visit Canton to publicize it.

"We’re trying to inspire people to come to Canton," she said. "People come for the (Pro Football) Hall of Fame, but we want them to visit here, too."

To learn more visit www.MotherAngelicaMuseum.com or call 330-492-7018.

