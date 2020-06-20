A 33-year-old Alliance area man died in a fiery crash around 4:50 a.m. Saturday morning after the vehicle he was driving hit a utility pole, according to the Ravenna Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Joshua D. Deck, 33, was driving a 1999 Dodge Stratus northbound on Route 183 in Atwater Township when he drove off the right side of the roadway, the patrol said in a news release.

Deck drove back onto the road, but went off the left side of the road and hit a utility pole. Deck was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. The car was engulfed in flames.

A passerby and a state trooper pulled Deck from the immediate area of the car into a safe location and administered CPR. Deck was pronounced dead on the scene, the Patrol said.

Route 183 was closed for about an hour and a half. Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, according to investigators.

The Atwater Fire Department, Ohio Edison, the Portage County Coroner’s Office, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office and Marlboro Towing assisted.