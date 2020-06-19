JUNE 19, 1960



Max Craddock is named pastor at Stop Nine Church of Christ.



JUNE 19, 1970



Miss Linda Adams is crowned queen of the firemen’s fair. Her attendants are: Denise Wagner, Kathy Jones, Cindy Redd, Sheryl Stone and Linda Reynolds.



JUNE 19, 1980



Jim Lackey is promoted to rank lieutenant at the Cambridge Police Department.



JUNE 19, 1990



Ron Burley, Cambridge, caught a 31-pound catfish while fishing at Seneca Lake Sunday morning. The fish was caught on 10-pound test line using a nightcrawler for bait. It took Burley about half-an-hour to reel this large fish to shore.



JUNE 19, 2000



James Whitehair has been selected as the director of the Cambridge Singers. Whitehair is from the area and a member of the Singers. He stepped in to direct the Spring Show "Encore, Encore" this year.