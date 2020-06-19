Signs on the front doors state that the center is closed permanently.

PLAIN TWP. The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another victim: Edgewood Community Center at 6852 Market Ave. N.

Signs on the front doors state that the center is closed permanently due to financial issues as a result of the outbreak, and if members have questions, they should visit the facility’s Facebook page.

Denise Allen, Edgewood’s former director, said it closed March 16 in compliance with Gov. Mike DeWine’s pandemic directive.

The center had nearly 1,400 patrons and 20 employees, Allen said.

"It has been an awesome 13 years of serving our community through fitness and sports," she said. "We are closing with a heavy heart and we are so thankful for those who have been friends and members over the years. Each and everyone of our members will be missed."

Edgewood featured a fitness center and a gymnasium that included a regulation-sized basketball court. It also offered exercise classes and facility rentals.

Allen said an online auction of some of the weight equipment, class equipment and office supplies will be held July 7 to 14 through Dimmerling Realty and Auctioneers.

The Canton Charge, the Cleveland Cavaliers D-League affiliate, used the facility for its workouts and practices. The Ohio Valley Region USA Volleyball also held events at the center.

Attempts to reach the Canton Charge were unsuccessful.

Reaction

Plain Township Trustee Brook Harkless said the board didn’t learn of the closing in advance.

"We were not notified before the Edgewood Community Center closed," she said. "Edgewood was a private entity. They were not required to notify us."

Edgewood opened in 2007 on the campus of First Christian Church at 6900 Market Ave N.

First Christian bought the 114-acre former Edgewood Golf Club in 2002 for $5.1 million.

Edgewood Community Center operated separately from the church under a 501-C3 nonprofit organization established by the ministry.

Though the center was largely financed through private donations, the project came under scrutiny when the late U.S. Rep. Ralph Regula secured some earmarked funds from HUD.

No township money

In 2011, due to financial problems, First Christian signed over its deed to a holding company, which leased the property back to the ministry. It’s now owned by the Colorado-based Solomon Foundation, which refinanced the property in 2018 and leased it to First Christian.

Plain Township Trustee Board President Scott Haws said he wants to make it clear that no township money was used in the center’s operation.

According to a report published by Guidestar.com, a watchdog site for nonprofits, Edgewood most recently reported $36,850 in expenses and revenue of $35,131.

Haws said he was informed that the center’s inability to secure Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds was a crucial factor.

Haws said he spoke with a member of First Christian’s pastoral staff who also serves on Edgwood’s board. He said he was informed the board will be dissolved and the church hopes that the Solomon Foundation will allow First Christian to re-purpose the center to serve adults with disabilities and seniors.

Haws, who also serves on the North Canton YMCA board, said he’s trying to facilitate conversations between the YMCA and the pastor/board member to support Edgewood’s former patrons.

Several dozen former patrons and employees posted emotional responses on Edgewood’s Facebook page.

Bob Snyder: "I was blessed to be able to work there for a little more than a year. I will truly miss all of the friends I have made during that time. Edgewood was a community and I am sad to see it close. Good luck to the staff and my good friends."

