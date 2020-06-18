Last week I received a vintage text message from Mrs. B.G. Brown of Loudonville. A printed header on the postcard identified it as such. I like that kind of text message — more so than the electronic variety.



Mrs. Brown said, in part, "I love your tales so much but would like to know where they take place. For instance Lake Fork."



Ask and you shall receive. Geographically, Lake Fork begins at the confluence of Jerome and Muddy forks of the Mohican River. That would be just upstream of state Route 95 and west of Funk Bottoms. Looking at the bigger picture, that’s near the Ashland/Wayne county line. It runs for a little over 15 miles, flowing into the mainstream of the Mohican River between Smith’s Campground & Cabins and Wally World Riverside Resort. (On Wally Road.)



As I’ve said before, it’s one of my favorite stretches of river. Nestled in the hills of Ashland and Holmes counties, Lake Fork has an intimate feel to it. I also like Lake Fork because there’s not much canoe and kayak traffic.



Lake Fork isn’t popular with casual paddlers because it’s prone to logjams. (Except in the stretch maintained by Toodik/Lake Fork Canoe Livery.)



In my previous column, I left off at a massive logjam. I’ll start this week’s adventure from there.



I lost the sole of my boot while finishing a portage around a logjam upstream of the canoe livery, which is on state Route 3. After that, it was an easy and enjoyable float — no more logjams and plenty of wildlife. That included about a half-dozen bald eagles, a muskrat, wood ducks with lines of ducklings in tow, cedar waxwings, red-headed woodpeckers, deer, soft shelled turtles sunning themselves, and — most remarkably — a pair of great horned owls.



I rousted them from their perch along the river. I would not have been able to identify the owls if one hadn’t landed on a branch about 20 yards downstream. It paused there momentarily, looked at me, then flew off.



There also were plenty of great blue heron on Lake Fork. That’s a given this time of year because there’s a huge heronry a few bends upstream of Camp Toodik. While the heron are still on the nest, I like to tie off my canoe to a tree root along the bank, sit quietly, and listen to the cacophony of clicking, chattering, and squawking.



Heron are generally quiet at night — except for occasional outbursts of gravelly squawks. While camping along the river, I’ve been rousted from my sleep by these outbursts. You can hear them a mile or so from the nests.



Sometimes heron squawk when they detect predators. Or it could be a dispute between neighbors. As much as we like to idealize wildlife, they have nasty habits just like humans. Great blue heron are not above purloining a choice stick from a neighbor’s nest.



Now back to Mrs. Brown. She concluded her vintage text message by saying, "Thank you for your humor. We want more and longer stories."



I hope to write many more stories. As for longer? Sorry, Mrs. Brown, I can’t accommodate you on that count. I’ve never been one to ramble on with long streams of prose. With canoeing, that’s a different story; I could ramble for days on end.