Weather



Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High of 81, low of 63.



Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High of 83, low of 64.



Upcoming blood drives



There will be a couple of American Red Cross blood drives coming up on Tuesday, June 23, at the following locations: Center United Methodist Church, located at 11026 State Route 22, Cambridge, from 1 to 6 p.m., and at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.



"Hello, Jeffland!"



The Daily Jeffersonian would again like you to share your vacation experiences through its popular annual photographic feature, "Hello, Jeffland," and will begin accepting submissions July 1.



Here’s how to share your experience:



Take any copy of The Daily & Sunday Jeffersonian along on your trip; it can even be a newspaper from several years past.



Choose a vacation photo showing you and your companion(s) and, of course, the front page of The Jeff.



Write a note identifying everyone in the photograph, from left to right, and the place where the photo was taken. Include a telephone number where you can be reached in case we have a question.



Mail both to: The Editor, The Jeffersonian, 831 Wheeling Ave., P.O. Box 10, Cambridge, OH 43725.



Photographs can also be sent via email. Make sure to submit information about the folks in the photograph and a contact telephone number. Photographs should be sent as a jpg with resolution at least 200 DPI (dots per inch). Send them to newsroom@daily-jeff.com.



Be creative! Take a newspaper with you while hang gliding or even skydiving. Laminate your copy and snap a photograph while scuba diving. Planning to conquer a mountain or trek deep into a tropical jungle? Or maybe you’re planning a ‘staycation’ due to the pandemic we are experiencing. Either way, don’t forget that newspaper!



Photographs will be published as space permits. Questions? Call the newsroom, 740-439-3531.



Thought of the day



A righteous man regardeth the life of his beast.



Prov. 12:10