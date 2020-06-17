



LAKEMORE During the June 1 Village Council meeting, an ordinance to amend a previous ordinance to make appropriations for current expenses and other expenditures of the village was approved.

The village will spend $25,000 from to the Water Enterprise Fund for cleaning and repairs to Well No. 2.

Also, an emergency resolution was approved to hire Joshua Jones as a part-time employee with the Department of Public Services (DOPS). Jones will earn $14 an hour.

Announcements:

• The food pantry will be held at 6 p.m., June 24 at Lakemore United Methodist Church.

• Summer lunches are being served through the Springfield Local Schools at the Municipal Building from 11 a.m. to noon for Lakemore and Springfield children.