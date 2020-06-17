



JACKSON TWP. Many local businesses, especially those independently owned, have experienced some unexpected downtime during the past few months.

Some will not be able to start up again.

Some, like Jane’s Family Restaurant in the Cable Shores Plaza across from Lake Cable in Jackson Township, will be able to pick right back up where they left off because of the loyalty of their customers.

The eatery has been serving customers for more than 18 years. Felisa Cool and her husband Keith purchased the restaurant from Keith’s mother, Jane, about a year and half ago.

“I worked here as a waitress for many years before we purchased it,” said Felisa Cool. “We have a lot of regulars who come in and we are so grateful to them for supporting us. They started coming back the day we reopened on May 21. We were packed last Sunday because the churches opened. Sundays have all been our best day.”

Jane’s serves breakfast and lunch seven days a week. Cool said they are well known for their omelets, German fries and gravy.

Jane’s Family Restaurant’s fan base includes families and an older group of diners, all of whom have become like family to the owners and their employees. Cool said many of their customers texted, emailed and called her while the restaurant was shut down.

“Many of our customers said this was their first stop when they started going out, some said it was their only stop. So many have remarked that they couldn’t wait to get back to Jane’s home fries,” Cool said.

Jane’s employees 12-15 people and Cool said that they got back all of their employees. She said some came in a few weeks before hand to help paint the inside and to sanitize and reorganize the seating so that they could follow the health department’s guidelines.

“We lost 30 to 35 seats when we setup for social distancing,” Cool said. “We also lost seats at our counter. That much seating is tough to lose. We do have some people wait in line to get a seat and have been able to make up some with carry outs. Breakfast foods just don’t do well in carry out so we decided not to offer it during the shutdown but now that we are open again, we started offering it again.”

She added that customers have been extremely generous with tips for the servers since reopening, especially the first week.

A group from Jackson Township was eating breakfast in Jane’s and said they have met there every Wednesday morning for many years. Phil Dannemiller, Steve Mash, Don Perry and Paul Lepp said they were all glad that Jane’s reopened.

“We are all glad that Jane’s is open again and appreciate how careful they are about following the guidelines, it’s always good food and good friends,” Perry said.

Joanne and Jack Wutinick of Massillon are also regular diners at Jane’s. They both said that they feel comfortable going back out and were “anxious to get back out”.

Jane’s Family Restaurant, 5386 Fulton Drive NW, is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week. Reach the restaurant by calling 330-305-9679.