About 66% of southeast Canton residents live in poverty and the majority of residents are Black.

CANTON Drive-thru COVID-19 testing now is available in southeast Canton.

My Community Health Center is accepting appointments and has set up a tent in the eastern parking lot of the Edward “Peel” Coleman Community Center.

“We’re ready to communicate to the public we’re here,” said CEO Terry Regula.

As a Federally Qualified Health Center, the testing is funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration to provide care to people in undeserved areas.

About 66% of southeast Canton residents live in poverty and the majority of residents are Black, according to data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Earlier this week, Canton City Council noted efforts to provide community services at the southeast center in a resolution recognizing racial health disparities. COVID-19 has killed Black people at more than twice the rate of white people.

My Community Health Center’s goal in southeast Canton is to test as many “vulnerable” people as possible and ensure ongoing care, Regula said.

“It’s our hopes that we can remain their providers,” she said.

Regula also credited Deputy Mayor Fonda Williams and the city’s administration with facilitating the testing.

“They were so supportive in helping us get this organized and up and running,” she said.

My Community Health Center opened at the site Monday but conducted its first tests Wednesday. Testing will be done twice a week in June and three days a week the following months through September.

“If you want tested, call us,” Regula said. “We will guide you through the process.”

Anyone is welcome. She said the only requirement is to make an appointment by calling 330-415-4200 or 330-415-8758.

People without primary care providers will receive a telehealth appointment because a physician or nurse practitioner must order the COVID-19 test.

“There’s not going to be a charge,” Regula said.

The nasal swabs are self-administered by the patient under the guidance of My Community Health Center workers. Regula said they are as accurate as tests administered by health professionals.

The samples are sent to LabCorp, which reports any positive results to the local health department. Results are also sent to the patient’s health care provider.

Regula said it takes two to three days to receive COVID-19 test results.

Reach Kelly at 330-580-8323 or kelly.byer@cantonrep.com

On Twitter: @kbyerREP