



JACKSON TWP. During the June 8 regular meeting, the Jackson Township Board of Trustees heard from Rem Camacho, president and CEO of the Akron-Canton Airport, about the reduction in air travel and the COVID-19 pandemic effects on the airport.

Camacho said that the airport received more than $7 million in funding from the CARES Act which can be used for payroll, debt reduction and day-to-day operations.

He told the board that the Akron-Canton Airport would be in “a dire situation without that money”.

Camacho said the airport was losing travel customers before the COVID-19 pandemic when it lost more than 50 percent of its travel business in 2012 when AirTran and Southwest ceased operations at the airport. He said the airport is looking at four key markets to increase air travel. Markets include New York City, Orlando, Houston and Savannah.

In efforts to increase business at the airport, Camacho is seeking $100,000 from community partners which would then be matched by $400,000 from JobsOhio for an air-service-restoration program. JobsOhio is committing up to $10 million to help five Ohio airports, including the Akron-Canton airport. He told the board he is asking local chambers of commerce and other economic development groups in the area to consider an airline incentive partnership donation.

Trustees voted to contribute a $10,000 nontaxable donation to the Akron-Canton Airport because of the affect the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the amount of business at the airport and the airline industry.

“This is a contribution we want to make because the airport is a great community partner,” Trustee Todd Hawke said. “When you look at what the airport has meant to this area and the surrounding areas, we have to be part of this to be sure we keep the airport here.”

Other Actions:

• Heard from Jackson Local Schools Superintendent Christopher DiLoreto, who thanked the board and the police and fire departments for their help in the recent graduation and procession for the 2020 graduates. He also thanked the departments for their help with the grab and go lunches the district served from March through May.

• Trustees approved a tunnel project support agreement for a proposed walking tunnel under Fulton Road that will go between North Park and the Jackson High School. The Stark County Parks Department has secured partial funding from the Ohio Department of Transportation to construct the tunnel. The Jackson Local School District and the township will also contribute to the cost of constructing the walking tunnel.

• Approved the purchase of two replacement doors for Fire Station No. 2 from Capital Aluminum Glass Corp. for $11,000.

• Accepted a $100 donation from Marilyn Lyon to the Fire Department.

• Paid bills in the amount of $1.1 million

• Accepted notice of retirement of Susan Bacon (clerical, secretary and fire prevention) effective July 31, 2020 and Larry Walker (full-time firefighter with the department for 32 years) effective June 29, 2020 from the fire department.

• Changed yard waste site hours to Thursday through Monday from 8 a.m. to dusk and Tuesday and Wednesday from 3 p.m. to dusk.

