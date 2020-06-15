The following people were recently indicted by a Portage County grand jury. Indictments are only charges and not evidence of guilt:



• Ronald Delphia, 21, of 145 Van Buren Ave., No. 105, Ravenna; trafficking in marijuana, a second-degree felony, possession of marijuana, a second-degree felony, and receipt of proceeds derived from trafficking in drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor, after an incident on April 30. A specification that he had $500 that could be subject to forfeiture was also listed.



• Irene Rabatin, 34, of 2749 New Milford Road, Randolph Township; burglary, a second-degree felony, after an incident on March 27 at 2615 Route 59, Lot 35, Ravenna Township. Bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety.



• Timothy Sendling, 20, of 1048 Archwood St., Akron; carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony, trafficking in drugs, specifically Xanax, and possession of drugs, specifically Xanax, a first-degree misdemeanor, after an incident on May 27. He was released on a recognizance bond.



• Gary Roswell, 70, of 815 Mill Road, Ravenna, was charged with obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony, after an incident on May 22. He was released on a $35,000 recognizance bond.