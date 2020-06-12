



LAKE TWP. During the regular meeting on June 8, the Lake Township Board of Trustees awarded the Lake Township Park parking lot and walking path project to Central Allied Enterprises for $103,700.

Board President Steve Miller said the township received four bids. The project was awarded to the lowest and best bid. Work will be completed no later than Aug. 7, 2020.

“Central Allied was considerably lower than any of the other bids,” Miller said.

In other action, trustees:

• Authorized paying bills as of June 8 in the amount of $252,992 with $154,000 of the total amount to pay for road salt for next winter.

• Approved changing the time for the regular meetings (on the second and fourth Mondays of every month) to 5 p.m. starting with the July 13 meeting. The trustees changed the meeting time to accommodate having a staff member available to record meetings for Facebook live.

• Authorized removing a dead tree and stump on King Church Avenue using Haymaker Tree and Lawn in the amount of $2,400.

• Approved hiring Brian Marinchek as a reserve/part-time officer with the Uniontown Police Department at $15 an hour after Marinchek has completed all required testing.

• Went into executive session to prepare for, conduct or review collective bargaining matters, with no action taken.

UP NEXT: Meets 6:30 p.m. June 22 at Township Hall