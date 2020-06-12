Bowling balls float. Did you know that?



I learned that years ago when I found one floating among the debris in a logjam on Lake Fork of the Mohican River.



I remembered that last week while paddling on Lake Fork at the start of a three-day canoe trip. Not five minutes after that thought crossed my mind, I spotted a dark blue bowling ball bobbing in the water near a half-submerged log. I hoisted it into my canoe, being careful not to capsize. (I did not want to have to explain to my rescuers how I swamped my canoe fishing a bowling ball out of the river.)



On closer examination, I noticed the bowling ball had a name — Charlene.



The name was inscribed right above the finger holes.



What incredible luck, I said to myself. If Tom Hanks could have Wilson the volleyball to keep him company on a desert island in "Cast Away," I could have Charlene join me on my solo canoe trip. I imagined what great fun we’d have — sitting in front of the campfire, exchanging yarns about canoe trip adventures and nights at the bowling alley.



I had started my trip at Mohicanville Dam expecting to encounter a logjam or two. I was not disappointed. Upstream of Lake Fork Canoe Livery I encountered a series of logjams 150-200 yards long. Charlene and I got out and began our portage.



There’s nothing worse than trekking hundreds of yards through underbrush wearing sandals. Fortunately, I opted at the beginning of the trip to wear an old pair of boots instead. The boots were on their last leg, so I didn’t mind getting them wet.



Besides, they didn’t owe me anything; I had invested more in Shoe Goo to keep them intact than I’d paid for the boots in the first place.



The river gods shone mightily upon me that day. As I raised my foot to step into my canoe at the end of the portage, the sole peeled off of my left boot.



I stowed the sole in my canoe and pressed on.



"Charlene," I said, "This has been one lucky day."



— Irv Oslin, a retired Times-Gazette reporter, is a canoe and outdoors enthusiast.