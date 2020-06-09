



JACKSON TWP. A new upscale young adult and adult clothing and accessories resale shop opened on March 12 and then had to temporarily close its doors just 11 days later due to stay at home orders issued by Gov. Mike DeWine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Months later, Uptown Cheapskate, which is in Belden Village Commons near Burlington Coat Factory in Jackson Township, has again reopened.

It is the sixth location in Ohio and the first in the Akron-Canton area. Other locations are in Boardman and various locations in the Columbus area.

Owners Joe and Marilyn Carrick said they had a packed store for the grand opening before the stay at home orders.

“I retired a couple of years ago and my youngest daughter Josie talked me into opening a business,” Joe Carrick said. “We started buying clothes from our home in June of 2019 to start building our stock up and to get used to the computer system the franchise uses. We opened the store to buy clothes in late January and we were ready to open to sell clothes seven weeks later, which was the fastest in the franchise’s history.”

Joe Carrick said they have 15,000 to 16,000 pieces in the store for sale.

“The clothing, shoes, purses, and other items we buy have to have been purchased in a mall in the last three years, but we also buy and sell upscale vintage clothing and accessory items,” Marilyn Carrick added.

During the a grand opening celebration in March, the store was packed full of people buying the slightly used clothing from upscale lines such as Michael Kors, Coach, The North Face, J. Crew, Urban Outfitters and more.

“We liked the franchise because it allows us to buy local and pay cash for the clothing,” Marilyn Carrick said. “Plus, the franchise promotes green shopping. We sell reusable shopping bags and give a 10 percent discount on purchases when a customer brings the reusable shopping back in to shop.”

The store will also participate in the annual sidewalk sale where it will sell all of the items that vendors donate for $1. It’s an annual fundraiser that is held in all the stores.

The store had to close along with millions of other small businesses across the U.S. on March 23. The Carricks and their daughter, Josie, continued to sell through private shopping sessions. They kept customers up to date through social media.

“While were closed, we did do private shopping sessions and we cleaned a lot and continued to get the store ready to open,” Josie said. “Since we opened back up on May 12, we’ve been really busy and we are loving it. It has really been awesome to see what word of mouth can do in our community. Most everyone says that they have seen us on Facebook or a friend told them. We want to say thank you to all those people who have referred us and who have kind words to say about us.”

Josie added that they are complying with all health department guidelines such as wearing masks, having someone at the fitting rooms at all times and wiping them down after someone uses them. They were purchasing items by appointment only when they first reopened and was only purchasing spring and summer items. Now, they are open to buying at all times and looking for fashions of all seasons.

“We want everyone to feel safe when they come into the store. If anyone has concerns coming into sell or purchase clothing, they can call us at 330-639-4920,” Josie said.

The Carricks have lived in Stark County all their lives and have three daughters and four grandchildren.

Store hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 12 to 6 p.m. Joe said they stop buying clothing one hour before closing. For more information, call 330-639-4920 or visit online at https://uptowncheapskate.com/local-thrift-stores/ohio/canton/. Customers can also keep up-to-date with what’s happening on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/UptownCanton.

According to uptowncheapskate.com: “The franchise stores are ’not your average thrift store.’ We buy only the most stylish gently used clothes and accessories you loved yesterday and sell them today at up to 70 percent less than mall prices. Unlike consignment stores, you can earn cash on the spot when you sell us your like-new fashions for guys and girls. Now with more than 70 franchise locations to serve you. Our stores offer low prices on new and second-hand clothes, shoes, handbags, and jewelry from your favorite brands and designers — all under one roof.”