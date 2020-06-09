They headed outdoors for a community service.

CANTON As a cluster assembled on Central Plaza to prepare for another night of protest, a gathering of a different sort was taking place about a mile west in the parking lot at Trinity Gospel Temple at 1612 Tuscarawas St. W.

The Rev. Walter Moss, president of the Interdenominational Ministerial Association of Stark County & Vicinity, organized an outdoor service, where prayers were offered up for public officials, police and the community.

"I really feel like we need to pray for our nation, city, county and state," he said. "I pray for unity in the midst of it all."

Braving the high temperature, about 50 people came out to hear a cross-section of clergy from around Stark County.

"We’re in a spiritual war," the Rev. Barry Carter told the gathering. "We declare over this city, truth, life and peace."

The Rev. Jonathan "Jon" George from neighboring Dueber United Methodist Church petitioned that government leaders to live in "godly and dignified ways."

The Rev. Steve Thomas, pastor of the Abundance of God Church, offered prayers for police. He noted that Jesus was a sacrifice and so was the late George Floyd, "to open the eyes of the city and the entire world."

"The question has been asked, `Is there anything too hard for God?’" Thomas said. "I come with the answer to tell everybody that there is nothing too hard for God. Those who know the prayers that can get results to alleviate pain and hurt, we are that remnant."

The Rev. Mary Pat Gokee, co-pastor of Frontline Ministries International in Jackson Township, reminded the audience that God is love.

"Love wins, always," she said. "Love came down for a purpose. Stay in that place of love. You can’t lose."

The Rev. George Lancaster, pastor of Zion Temple Church of God, informed the group that he also serves Canton Police Department chaplain.

Lancaster, who has siblings who are first responders, said, "We believe there is power in prayer. We believe that the dream becomes a reality."

The Rev. Ryan Rasmussen of First Christian Church said he’s been overwhelmed and challenged by recent events.

"The last couple of weeks have been a bit hard to process," he said. "As a guy who grew up in the suburbs, it’s been overwhelming for me to figure out how to break out of the model and empathize the way I know Jesus wants me to empathize. I don’t know what to do. I’m a 38-year-old white guy from the suburbs.

"To the black people, I’m sorry we didn’t hear you. I’m sorry we weren’t present in the ways we should have been."

Rasmussen added that he hopes the church can lead in a way it’s never led before.

"I think for a long time the church has homogenized around the wrong stuff," he said. "We should be homogenized by our love for Jesus."

Thomas was grateful for the chance to come together.

"I’m thankful that we came together in unity to show the strength of Christ," he said.

