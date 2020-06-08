LOUDONVILLE — Mayor Steve Stricklen described the status of the Village of Loudonville in the wake of Covid-19 restrictions, and answered questions posed by members of the Loudonville Rotary Club at the club’s meeting Thursday, June 4.



Mayor since the fall of 2015 and an elected member of Loudonville Village Council for all but two years between 1990 and 2015, Stricklen said "I am cautiously optimistic about the state of the village’s finances. We have not experienced a significant loss in income tax revenues, though the amount of support we will receive from the state and county may be more significant. Fortunately for us, most of our businesses and industries have remained open, although some businesses have suffered.



"I want to extend sincere thanks to a number of local community support organizations, including Helping Hands, the Community Help Mission and some church groups, for providing very valuable help to folks who have needed it during the emergency Covid-19 situation and the disruption it has caused."



To help deal with a potential financial shortfall, Stricklen said the village has trimmed its seasonal staff and has been "extra cautious about spending this summer. We have a sufficient carryover, caused by conservative spending, so we should not experience major financial difficulties."



He praised Police Chief Kevin Taylor with doing a fantastic job of getting the village through these difficulties, in part by maintaining awareness of Ohio Department of Health guidance on health and safety issues.



The emergency squad, he continued, implemented extraordinary practices to sterilize the emergency squad units after each run.



In terms of regular village operations, Stricklen said the village council, like the Rotary Club, has held its meetings via Zoom since April. "Hopefully, soon, we can go back to regular meetings in council chambers, but we will not until the giver lifts his 10-person limit on gatherings," he said. "When you have the entire council, plus me, the administrator, the fiscal officer and the law director, you have already met the threshold of 10."



The village office was closed to visitors for a while, but since has been open with an acrylic shield installed between customers and staff, with social distancing encouraged and hand sanitizer available.



He said that the Ohio Theatre has been closed due to the gathering limits, but Ohio Theatre Manager Sally Hollenbach is now working on getting the Arts Alive programming for children going, doing so with sponsorship support from Park National Bank.



"She is also working with the Loudonville Theatre and Arts Committee (LTAC) on a T-shirt sales promotion to raise funds for the theatre," Stricklen said.



Closure of the village swimming pool, park playgrounds and postponement of community events like the car show and fireworks were caused by delays in finding out if they could be run in the summer.



"With the swimming pool, we normally begin ramping up for the season, getting the facility ready and hiring staff, in March and April, but we didn’t learn that we could open until mid-May," he said. "That, crowd limitations, plus major cleaning requirements, led to our decision not to open the pool. For the parks, we have to deal with the same cleaning requirements for playground equipment and restrooms, so they have been closed, some replaced with portable toilets.



"I am as anxious as anyone that we return to normal," he added. "It is my personal opinion that we should be able to return to normal, but that is not my call, it’s the governor’s. Overall, I think Gov. DeWine has done a fantastic job of leading the state in the pandemic, but I would really like to get back to the old normal."



He questioned the wisdom "of laws that allow 10 people to sit at tables as long as other tables are six-feet away from them, but we can’t have more than 10 at a council meeting. On our fireworks, the sponsoring Chamber of Commerce had to make a decision 45 days ahead of the traditional July 4 date on whether to put on the show because of rules the company providing the fireworks show had, which is why they were postponed. Not knowing if gathering rules would be changed, the car show also had to be postponed."



He said the recent Mohican 100 bike race event was held over objections by him, University Hospitals and the Loudonville fire chief. He also indicated he is very disappointed with the lack of economic development work done for Loudonville since the departure of former director Kathy Goon. "Latest word I have received on this is that she will not be replaced, which disappoints me," he said.



In response, Rotarian John Stoops expressed thanks to Stricklen for the work he and the council have done for the village.



At the June 11 meeting the Rotary will hear from the three winners of Rotary Scholarships — Lauren Rieser, Annie Seboe and Kelly Seboe.