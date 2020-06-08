The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown has announced the schedule of services for the late Bishop George V. Murry.

Murry died on June 5 after being treated for leukemia.

A private reception of the body at St. Columba Cathedral will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, followed by public calling hours from 2 to 7 p.m. at St. Columba Cathedral at 154 W. Wood St.

Visitors are asked to be mindful of social distancing during the calling hours.

A public evening prayer will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the cathedral. Social distancing will be upheld.

Due to state and local guidelines for large gatherings, a private Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Columba Cathedral at 1 p.m. Friday.

Following the Mass, the Rite of Committal will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

WKBN 27 First News will broadcast a special report titled "Remembering Bishop Murry" at 12:30 p.m. Friday and provide live coverage until the conclusion of the Mass. All coverage will be livestreamed simultaneously on WKBN’s mobile app and WKBN.com. Coverage will also be archived online and available for viewing later.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Cathedral of St. Columba 159 W. Rayen Avenue, Youngstown, OH, 44503.