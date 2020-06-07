JUNE 7, 1960



Four residents are granted citizenship by Judge Tedrick. They are: Leonidas John de Albuquerque, Victoria Yontz, Renee Maghes and Zygmunt John Karpinski.



JUNE 7, 1970



Deputy Auditor Leonard Patterson is appointed Guernsey County Auditor by county commissioners to succeed Edward Tipton.



JUNE 7, 1980



Thorn Funeral Home purchased an eight-passenger limousine from Bruney-LaMarca.



JUNE 7, 1990



A fifth-grade Park Elementary teacher was chosen Teacher of the Year in the Cambridge City School District. Superintendent Dr. Robert Robinson presented Donna Ferguson a plaque at the recent board meeting.



JUNE 7, 2000



St. Benedict Student Council was recognized for its work during the 1999-2000 school year. Council members are Levi Curry, Chris Unklesbay, Ricky Kiser, Vanessa Eyon, Andrea Hinkley, Chris Black and Andrew Maximo.