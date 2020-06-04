JUNE 4, 1961



Jim Decker, caddy at the Cambridge Country Club, reports he received John Glenn's autograph while Glenn golfed at the club with friends.



JUNE 4, 1971



There are 235 graduates during the 99th commencement at Cambridge High School.



JUNE 4, 1981



Baker Tom Kennedy's piña colada cake wins first prize in national competition.



JUNE 4, 1991



Four Cambridge High School students received $200 scholarships from the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee. Recipients are Jennifer Fisher, Melissa Hollins, Jennifer Chorey and Robert Shuman.



JUNE 4, 2001



Neil Lall, Veena Tripathi and Matt McCutcheon are the 2001 class valedictorians at Cambridge High School.