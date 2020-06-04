



The Village of Lakemore and Springfield Township are giving back and helping community members in a variety of ways that include but are not limited to these groups and individuals and their kindness.

Lakemore Residents

To quote President Abraham Lincoln “That some achieve great success, is proof to all that others can achieve it as well.”

According to village Community Policing Officer Perry Linaburg, the Lakemore community has their own successful Abraham(s). The Abrahams own the Village Market which has an attached Café, The Pit-Stop.

“Amin Abraham and his son Emmed have always helped anyone in the village, especially during a difficult time in their life or society,” said Linaburg.

One day, in conversation, Linaburg shared with the Abrahams that he was raising money for the children to have junior police officer badges. The Abrahams immediately told Linaburg, that for him and the Lakemore Police Department they would pay for the badges. The Abrahams said, “The children and the residents of this community are our family. We take care of family when we can.”

The Lakemore Police Department thanked the Abrahams for everything they have done – paying for the junior police officer badges, for providing lunch for all the village government employees on May 15, National Peace Officers Day and more.

“All of our officers are excited to hand out the badges to the kids of Lakemore,” Linaburg said.

Springfield and Lakemore first responders

Giving back has always been a part of the Springfield and Lakemore communities in many ways and on May 22 they did it in a big way.

Grace Cathedral on Canton Road hosted a food giveaway, co-sponsored by Springfield Firefighters, Springfield Police and the Lakemore Firefighters. The firefighters and police passed out more than 1,000 boxes of food beginning at 11 a.m. Each care received two boxes each. The boxes helped those that found themselves in need due to layoffs and business closings during the pandemic.

The event was a part of a $6 million grant from the US Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families program to get needed food to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Those needing assistance showed up in their cars and received 30 pounds of groceries consisting of 15 pounds of produce and 15 pounds of dairy. The boxes were loaded by the fire and police personnel.

Volunteers

Elva Pounders, Springfield’s local retired marine who does so much for veterans, gathered volunteers to place flags on the graves of veterans at Hillside Cemetery. The Summit County Veteran Service Commission furnished the flags. This is something that Pounders has been doing for some years. She gathers students and families to put out the flags. They are all volunteers.

“Many of the veteran organizations help but they are getting older. Sometimes we can get scouts if they do not have anything else going on Memorial Day weekend,” she said.

Pounders said they have a problem with so many headstones not being marked to indicate they are veterans.

“Family members can get a sticker from the office to put on the headstone to indicate a veteran. We cannot put stickers on them without permission from the family,” said Pounders.

Those helping to place flags this year was Springfield High School seniors Isaac Paolucci and his dad, Dana Marshall; Amanda McMullen; Hannah Robinson; Seth and Ethan and Debbie Lininger; Andrew, Zach, Sam and Josh Osburn; Anne and Tyler, Mary and Ryan Calcei; Tabitha, Dave and Josie Radzik; Marilyn Cunningham; Brenda Hoover; and Tom and Marissa.

Springfield Cares

Springfield Cares has been helping senior citizens and residents in need with food items. President Nancy Rodrigues said that it has handed out at least 180 care bags so far during this COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the Springfield and Lakemore Police officers have been delivering the packages to those senior citizens in need and when the officers do their well checks to check in on the seniors.

They also deliver to residents as requested.

“Sometimes we know who needs help and we deliver,” Rodrigues said.

Each bag has food, toilet paper, shampoo, conditioner, and soap.

“Not a lot,” she said. “Just a little help.”

If you know of a senior citizen or resident in need, contact Rodrigues at 330-322-8999.

Springfield Schools and volunteers

Summer meals just began through the Springfield Schools. From 11 a.m. to noon children of Springfield and Lakemore are provided with a hot lunch and breakfast for the next morning. Distribution takes place at Spring Hill Elementary School and the Municipal Building in Lakemore. This program began when schools were closed because of COVID-19 in March. The Board of Education and school employees worked to continue the program for the summer to help feed the children of the village and township.