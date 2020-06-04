CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge Main Street, in conjunction with Tux & Stuff, will be hosting a community “prom” on July 9 for local junior and senior high school students. The theme is “A Night on the Towne, ‘Mask’erade Party” and tickets go on sale June 15 at Tux & Stuff.

Tickets are $40 each and include a “prom” parade down Wheeling Avenue, red carpet entrance with paparazzi, photo booth, caricature artist, catered dinner, professional photographs (for an additional small fee), and more. The entertainment for the evening will be nationally known comedian and magician Michael Kent.

“We are excited to be partnering with our downtown businesses to help give local high school juniors and seniors an evening of entertainment and fun. We will be following all state mandates and requirements to host the event” stated Mary Beth Sills, director of Cambridge Main Street. “We know the no dancing portion of the event right now is frustrating, but we felt the event was the chance for the students to make new and different memories with their friends. What other class can say they had a parade in their honor, nationally known entertainment and more!”

Tickets will be limited to 300 students, per state mandates, with a limited number being reserved for members of the senior classes.

Cambridge Main Street is the downtown revitalization organization that seeks to create a business and residential environment in downtown Cambridge that preserves the historical integrity of its landmarks, showcases an attractive, entertaining and prosperous shopping area that attracts local shoppers, promotes tourism, and invites and inspires the entrepreneur.

For more information, to volunteer to assist or provide donations to help offset costs and lower ticket prices, contact Cambridge Main Street at 740-439-2238.