ST. CLAIRSVILLE – Belmont College announces that their Spring 2020 Radiology Program graduates have received 100 percent pass rate on their National Certification Exam.



The National Certification Exam is given by the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT). Certification allows the new graduates to work as a radiologic technologist anywhere in the United States.



"We are incredibly pleased with our 2020 graduates and their 100 percent National Certification Exam success rate," said Stephanie Stauver, Radiology Program Director. "These graduates will soon be caring for those in our community and I am so honored to have had the opportunity watch them learn and succeed."



The Spring 2020 Radiology Program graduates and their hometowns are as follows:



Brooke Arick – Quaker City



Elizabeth Beck – Bridgeport



Casey Burkett – Wheeling



Vanessa Hunkler – Barnesville



Makayla Lowe – Wheeling



Brianna Loy – St. Clairsville



Chloe Sutton – Martins Ferry



Melanie Thomas – New Martinsville



Carly Wilcox – New Martinsville



Stauver went on to say, "These graduates now have the designation of RT(R) which stands for registered radiologic technologist. This title is awarded by the ARRT when a healthcare professional completes classroom and clinical education requirements, passes the national ARRT examination, and meets all ethical requirements stated by the ARRT."



Belmont College offers a 2-year Radiology Program. This program is new to Belmont, as it is the former Ohio Valley Medical Center Program of Radiologic Technology, which was known for its program excellence from its inception in 1954. Graduates have had a 100% pass rate on the national board exam for more than 20 years.



Program Director Stephanie Stauver has more than 15 years of experience in radiology. She is certified in Diagnostic Radiology and CT (computed tomography) and has a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Leadership and Administration as well as a Master of Professional Studies in Organization Leadership, both from West Liberty University.



Stauver is Chapter President of the Ohio Omega Chapter for the Lambda Nu National Honors Society for Radiologic and Imaging Sciences, as well as a member of the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT); American Society of Radiologic Technologists (ASRT); Association of Educators in Imaging and Radiologic Sciences (AEIRS); and board member of the West Virginia Society of Radiologic Technologists (WVSRT). She holds state radiologic licenses in both West Virginia and Ohio.



The Belmont College Radiology program’s mission is dedicated to providing learning experiences that will enable each student to deliver quality health care, to understand the values and behavior of the profession, and to develop communication and independent reasoning in preparation for employment as entry level radiographers. Upon completion of all program requirements, the student will receive an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Radiologic Technology.