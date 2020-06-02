



LAKE TWP. During the regular meeting on May 26, the Lake Township Board of Trustees approved placing a 1.25-mill renewal levy for the Lake Township Fire District to provide ambulances and EMS services. It amounts to 12.5 cents per $100 evaluation of a home. Also approved, was 1.50-mill renewal road district levy and amounts to 15 cents per $100 evaluation of a home.

Neither levy would cause an increase in taxes and would be placed on the Nov. 4 General Election ballot. The levies will commence in 2020 and first collected in 2021 and be in effect for five years.

OTHER ACTIONS:

• Authorized paying bills as of May 26 in the amount of $39,578.

• Accepted the 2020 paving plan and authorized a public notice for bids for the plan. Trustees will open bids during the June 22 regular meeting. Visit the website https://www.laketwpstarkco.com/ for complete details on sending bids.

UP NEXT: Meets 6:30 p.m. June 8 at Township Hall