Noble County



911/Sheriff



Wednesday, May 27



7:45 a.m., animal complaint, Salt Run Road.



1:10 a.m., lift assistance, Jeffery Road; United Ambulance.



Tuesday, May 26



11::50 p.m., unruly juvenile, Fulda Road.



10:19 p.m., disorderly conduct, Marietta Road.



8:44 p.m., disturbance reported, Rado Ridge Road.



8:37 p.m., road hazard, Harriettsville Road.



8:06 p.m., suspicious activity, County Road 13.



7:49 p.m., seizure victim, Olive Street, Caldwell; United and deputy.



7:35 p.m., reckless driver, Interstate 77.



7:24 p.m., well being check, Interstate 77.



6:58 p.m., reckless driver, Main Street, Caldwell.



5:51 p.m., ill person, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



5:13 p.m., auto accident, VanFossen Hollow Road/Harriettsville Road; United and deputies.



4:50 p.m., unruly juvenile, Lashley Road.



1:03 p.m., well being check, Sarahsville.



9:44 a.m., well being check, Spruce Street, Caldwell.



8:51 a.m., ill person, Hanson Road; United Ambulance.



7:33 a.m., possible stroke, Railroad Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



5:46 a.m., reckless driver, Woodsfield Road.



Monday, May 25



9:03 p.m., well being check, Road Fork Road.



8:59 p.m., well being check, Railroad Street, Caldwell.



8:50 p.m., domestic dispute, Miller Street, Caldwell.



8:15 p.m., suicidal person, Rich Valley Road.



6:18 p.m., auto accident, Halley’s Ridge Road. No injuries reported.



5:19 p.m., unruly juvenile, S. Main Street, Belle Valley.



5:11 p.m., reckless driver, Sunset Street, Caldwell.



5:07 p.m., disorderly conduct, Railroad Street, Caldwell.



2:23 p.m., individual threatened, St. Johns Road.



11:44 a.m., suspicious vehicle, Woodsfield Road.



11:26 a.m., alarm activation, Fairground Street, Caldwell.



11:02 a.m., disabled vehicle, Woodsfield Road.



9:50 a.m., chest pains, Jubilee Road; United Ambulance.



7:31 a.m., seizure victim, Salt Run Road; United Ambulance.



2:20 a.m., noise complaint, Wolf Run Drive.



12:24 a.m., traffic stop, Fairground Road.



Sunday, May 24



10:26 p.m., theft complaint, W. Cross Street, Summerfield.



10:16 p.m., protection order violation, Smithson Street, Dexter City.



9:39 p.m., domestic dispute, Perry Hollow Road.



8:18 p.m., disorderly conduct, Britton Road; United and deputy.



7:06 p.m., protection order violation, Plum Street, Summerfield.



5:37 p.m., medical transport to Cambridge; United Ambulance.



1:53 p.m., medical transport, Main Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



12:34 a.m., medical transport to Columbus; United Ambulance.



Saturday, May 23



7:37 p.m., unresponsive person, Mart Weekly Road; United Ambulance.



4:51 p.m., deputy requested, Halley’s Ridge Road.



4:23 p.m., injury accident, Route 379.



3:37 p.m., trespassing complaint, Road Fork Road.



2:25 p.m., natural gas leak, Marietta Road; Belle Valley FD and deputy.



2:03 p.m., disorderly conduct at a business, Fairground Road.



1:57 p.m., hit-skip accident, South Olive Road.



12:13 p.m., disabled vehicle, Fairground Road.



11:10 a.m., road hazard, Tick Ridge Road.



11:08 a.m., animal complaint, Mel Frakes Road.



11:06 a.m., reckless driver, Serdy Road.



10:55 a.m., investigation follow-up, Mitchell Road.



10:16 a.m., mental health issue at the prison, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.



8:06 a.m., difficulty breathing, Fredericksdale Road; United Ambulance.



5:38 a.m., traffic stop, Woodsfield Road.



5:18 a.m., suspicious person, Interstate 77.



1:01 a.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.



12:39 a.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.



Friday, May 22



11:51 p.m., noise complaint, Fish Road.



11:34 p.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.



10:44 p.m., reckless driver, Ada Street, Caldwell.



10:21 p.m., injury accident, Interstate 77; United Ambulance.



8:01 p.m., injury accident, Baker Hill Road; United, Summerfield FD and deputies.



7:22 p.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.



6:57 p.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.



6:42 p.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.



6:18 p.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.



3:25 p.m., missing juvenile, Wolf Run Road; Belle Valley FD and deputies.



10:10 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



7:46 a.m., domestic dispute, Olive Street, Caldwell.



5:45 a.m., suspicious vehicle, Ashton Hill Road.



Thursday, May 21



5:11 p.m., hit-skip accident, Chapel Drive, Caldwell.



4:21 p.m., unruly juvenile, Spruce Street, Caldwell.



9:26 a.m., ill person, Fairground Road; United Ambulance.



6:41 a.m., diabetic illness, Marietta Road; United Ambulance.



Wednesday, May 20



10:52 p.m., ill person, Sarahsville Road; United and Belle Valley FD.



10:39 p.m., well being check, Spruce Street, Caldwell.



8:32 p.m., burglary reported, Harron’s Ridge Road.



7:52 p.m., ill person, Salt Run Road; United Ambulance.



5:29 p.m., telephone harassment, Nicholson Road.



5:05 p.m., road hazard, Sarahsville.



3:56 p.m., alarm activation, Zep West Road.



3:28 p.m., medical emergency, Terrace Avenue; United and deputy.



3:16 p.m., suspicious person, Lawrence Davis Road.



1:23 p.m., ill person, Still Road; United and Belle Valley FD.



10:31 a.m., breaking and entering at a storage facility.



10:10 a.m., auto accident, Fairground Street. No injuries reported.



10:02 a.m., medical emergency, Marietta Road; United Ambulance.



9:45 a.m., injured person, Chapel Drive, Caldwell; United Ambulance.