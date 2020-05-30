CALDWELL — Noble County commissioners Ty Moore and Bradley Peoples recently met with Kirby Moore at Happy Time Pool to discuss plans for opening the facility at the fairgrounds this summer.



Commissioners plan to open the pool with a maximum capacity of 100 patrons at one time.



The date for opening the pool has not been set by commissioners.



Commissioners also met with Ladawn Spring to discuss the summer entertainment schedule at on the Courthouse Square. The entertainment slated for May 29 has been canceled and commissioners will revisit the issue in June.



In other business:



Noble County Auditor Peggy Davis presented commissioners with an amended certificate of estimated resources representing additional revenue in the Workforce Development Fund on behalf of the budget commission. Commissioners then unanimously approved appropriated $19,918.38 to the Workforce Enforcement Fund, as request by Noble County Department of Job and Family Services Director Mindy Lowe.



The county also transferred $64.21 from the county Insurance Fund to the Dental and Vision Insurance Fund, as requested by county auditor.



Commissioners approved payment of bills totaling $117,509.54 to meet the contract, agreement, obligation, payment or expenditures examined and signed by the county auditor.