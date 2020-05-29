



SPRINGFIELD TWP. The Springfield Township Board of Trustees awarded three scholarships to Springfield High School seniors during its May 14 meeting.

• Tyler Hoxworth will be attending the University of Akron majoring in Mechanical Engineering after a lifelong enthusiasm for building. Hoxworth has been on the Honor Roll, National Honor Society, Class Council and Bridge Building Club. He is in the Top 25 of his class with a 4.40 GPA. He also plays varsity soccer, golf and basketball. His teachers have described him as being a leader, responsible and respectful.

• Mackenzie Weakland will be pursuing her desire to major in Communication Media Studies at The University of Akron. She has been influenced by her interest in video production and wants to help connect people around the world. She has received many awards including Honor Roll and is in the Top 25 of her class with a 4.54 GPA. She is the President of National Honor Society and President of Haromano. She participates in Class Council and Student Council. Her teachers agree that Mackenzie is deserving of this scholarship as she is dedicated and conscientious.

• Antonia Bala will be attending The Ohio State University majoring in chemical engineering. Her problem-solving skills and creative thinking have secured her interest in pursuing this goal. She has been a member of volleyball, Renaissance, Akron Council of Engineering and Scientific Societies. She is also active with her church volunteering for Vacation Bible School, participates in youth group, and mission trips. She is in the Top 25 of her class with a 3.93 GPA. Her teachers describe her as an excellent student, hard worker, and self-motivated.

The three $1,000 scholarship recipients are chosen by the scholarship committee. Names do not show on the applications. Trustee Deborah Davis thanked her co-members of the committee, Lakemore Councilwoman Laura Cochran and Senior Junior High Principal Shaun Morgan.

Other business:

Highway Superintendent Ted Weinsheimer reported the department has been working on roads that it will be doing it, per contract, with Summit County. He met with the county engineers via teleconference and it looks like the contractor will be starting mid-July. The crews are preparing those roads for the contractors such as replacing culvert pipes, ditching work, and berm work. This is all pre-work that must be completed before the Summit County Engineer’s contractors do the paving.

• Payment to HJH Consulting was approved in the amount of $1,820 for consulting services for the fiscal officer audit and training in the Uniform Accounting Network, township laws, regulations, and other duties relevant to the position. Also for the finance department permission was approved to grant access to the Huntington Bank account to the Assistant to the Fiscal Officer, Douglas Deitle.

• A motion was approved for amendment to the Sutphen Corporation in the amount of $5,701.50 to be paid from a different fund line.

• The board adopted a revised Evidence/Found Property Procedure Policy and a new Civilian Observer. It approved payment for ammunition in the amount of $4,716 from Kiesler Police Supply at state bid cost under State of Ohio DAS contract.

• Approved the creation of a revenue fund and appropriation account and increased final appropriations by $5,000. Also approved a blanket purchase order for $5,000. This fund is for receiving donations for the purchase of park benches that are along the lake front. A purchase order in the amount of $2,000 to Mack Ready Mix Concrete for bench bases and the expansion of the pavilion on the Lakefront was approved.

• Approved of a resolution authorizing the fiscal officer to request advancement of taxes assessed and collected for and on behalf of Springfield Township for the tax year 2020.

• Approved a resolution authorizing the fiscal officer to request advancement of taxes on the future assessment and collection of the increased fire levy that passed in the primary election of the year 2020 from the Summit County Fiscal Officer.

Announcements:

• Residents can take yard waste to Woodland Mulch on Waterloo Road with a voucher. The voucher can be picked up at Town Hall after showing proof of residency and it will cover the cost.

• This meeting was lived streamed on YouTube and the public can watch on You Tube or the Springfield Lakemore Channel 1023 on Spectrum Cable. Members of the public wishing to participate in the public comment portion of the meeting may continue to do so by submitting their comments to the Trustees via email at afausset@springfieldtownship.us prior to the next meeting.

The next meeting will be held at 6 p.m. June 11.