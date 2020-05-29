



LAKEMORE During the May 18 Lakemore Village Council meeting, several personnel items were approved.

Those approved items included the hire of Willian Wood and Paige Cox as part-time laborers for the Department of Public Services. Also approved was a resolution to appoint Mick Cochran to the Board of Zoning Appeals.

In other business, council approved for the fire chief and fiscal officer to apply for the GEA4HEROES Program with GE Appliances to receive new appliances for the department.

• A resolution was approved to make appropriations for current expenses and other expenditures of the village during the fiscal year ending Dec. 31.

• Garden plots are available. Applications are on the website or call the village to obtain one.

• Council reminds residents to fill out their census.

The next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m., June 1.